Left Menu
Development News Edition

Toyota Kirloskar Motor launches compact SUV Urban Cruiser

'Dual Tone', available only in the premium variant of both MT & AT options, are priced atRs 998,000 and Rs 11,55,000, respectively, it was stated. The compact SUVis powered withK-Series 1.5 litre, four- cylinder petrol enginewithchoice of Manual Transmission (MT)/Automatic Transmission (AT), the statement said.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 23-09-2020 14:17 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 14:08 IST
Toyota Kirloskar Motor launches compact SUV Urban Cruiser
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Wednesday launched its youngest SUV, the all-new Toyota Urban Cruiser, to strengthen its offerings in the segment. The Toyota Urban Cruiser is the second model to be launched in India under the global Toyota-Suzuki alliance following the premium hatchback, the Toyota Glanza.

Price ranges from 840,000 to Rs 11,30,000 (Ex-showroom, Delhi), the company said in a statement. 'Dual Tone', available only in the premium variant of both MT & AT options, are priced at 998,000 and Rs 11,55,000, respectively, it was stated.

The compact SUV is powered with-Series 1.5 liters, four-cylinder petrol engine with the choice of Manual Transmission (AMT)/Automatic Transmission (AT), the statement said. all variants are equipped with an advanced lithium-ion battery wian integrated starter generators comprising torque assist function, idle start-stop function, brake energy regeneration function for enhanced fuel efficiency, the company said.

TRENDING

Thailand's sex workers petition to decriminalise prostitution

NTPC invites expression of Interest to set up manufacturing units

Amazfit GTR 2, GTS 2 smartwatch with AMOLED display go official in China

Money Heist Season 5: Is there any link between Alicia, Tatiana? What more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Warming temperatures driving Arctic greening: Study

Parts of the Arctic region are turning greener due to increased plant growth driven by warmer air and soil temperatures, according to a study that used satellite images to track global tundra ecosystems over decades. The Arctic tundra is on...

Rajya Sabha returns two Appropriation Bills

Rajya Sabha on Wednesday returned the Appropriation No 3 Bill, 2020, and the Appropriation No 4 Bill, 2020, authorizing payment of certain sums from the Consolidated Fund of India for the current financial year. The bills, which were passed...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now Surge in cases in Wisconsin, new cluster in BrooklynWisconsin Governor Tony Evers on Tuesday declared a new public health emergency and extended a face mask mandate into November t...

CBI books BSF officer, 3 others over cattle-smuggling at Indo-Bangla border

The CBI has booked a former Commandant of the 36 BSF Battalion and three others over cattle-smuggling on the India-Bangladesh border, officials said WednesdayThe agency is carrying out searches at 13 locations in Kolkata and Murshidabad in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020