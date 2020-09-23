Toyota Kirloskar Motor launches compact SUV Urban Cruiser

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Wednesday launched its youngest SUV, the all-new Toyota Urban Cruiser, to strengthen its offerings in the segment. The Toyota Urban Cruiser is the second model to be launched in India under the global Toyota-Suzuki alliance following the premium hatchback, the Toyota Glanza.

Price ranges from 840,000 to Rs 11,30,000 (Ex-showroom, Delhi), the company said in a statement. 'Dual Tone', available only in the premium variant of both MT & AT options, are priced at 998,000 and Rs 11,55,000, respectively, it was stated.

The compact SUV is powered with-Series 1.5 liters, four-cylinder petrol engine with the choice of Manual Transmission (AMT)/Automatic Transmission (AT), the statement said. all variants are equipped with an advanced lithium-ion battery wian integrated starter generators comprising torque assist function, idle start-stop function, brake energy regeneration function for enhanced fuel efficiency, the company said.