Amazon India launches third fulfilment centre in Ahmedabad
Amazon India on Wednesday announced the launch of a new fulfilment centre (FC) in Ahmedabad, third in the city, ahead of the festive season. Spread over more than two lakh square feet area, the new FC will help sellers offer a wider selection within the region and neighbouring states, it said in a statement.PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 23-09-2020 14:29 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 14:15 IST
Amazon India on Wednesday announced the launch of a new fulfillment center (FC) in Ahmedabad, third in the city, ahead of the festive season. Spread over more than two lakh square feet area, the new FC will help sellers offer a wider selection within the region and neighboring states, it said in a statement. With this infrastructure expansion, Amazon.in will now offer a storage capacity of more than 1.5 million cubic feet across three FCs to its more than 80,000 sellers in Gujarat.
The company recently launched a new sort center and expanded the capacity of an existing sort center for faster delivery of customer orders in Gujarat, it added.
