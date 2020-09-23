Left Menu
Four-member gang abducts TN minister's PA at knife-point

The personal assistant (PA) of a Tamil Nadu Minister was kidnapped at knife-point by a four-member gang in Udumalpet in nearby Tirupur district on Wednesday, police said. While police are monitoring the CCTV footage in the office and nearby areas, vehicle-checks have been intensified on the Tirupur-Pollachi road. The motive behind the abduction was not known, police said.

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 23-09-2020 15:13 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 15:13 IST
The personal assistant (PA) of a Tamil Nadu Minister was kidnapped at knife-point by a four-member gang in Udumalpet in nearby Tirupur district on Wednesday, police said. Karnan, the personal assistant of Animal Husbandry Minister Udumalai Radhakrishnan, was sitting in the latter's office when the gang barged in, bundled the PA into a waiting car and sped away, the police said.

Senior police officials, including Tirupur DSP Disha Mittal and DSP Ravikumar, carried out an inquiry, they said. While police are monitoring the CCTV footage in the office and nearby areas, vehicle-checks have been intensified on the Tirupur-Pollachi road.

The motive behind the abduction was not known, police said.

