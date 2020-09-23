Left Menu
NSE Knowledge Hub ties up with LetsVenture to enrich learning experience in private mkts space

"At NSE we intend to play a pivotal role in the idea to IPO journey for entrepreneurs and investors and as the start-up ecosystem develops in India, there is an immediate need for awareness and structured learning around private markets from a practitioner point of view," Ravi Varanasi, Chief Business Development Officer of the NSE said.

NSE Knowledge Hub, an artificial intelligence powered learning experience platform, has partnered with LetsVenture to create knowledge courses and insightful content covering the private markets. The premium resources created on this platform will cater to individuals who seek to understand the dynamics of fundraising in the private market with a focus on angel investing, venture capital (VC) and private equity (PE) fundraising, to start off with, NSE said in a statement on Wednesday. As an accredited investor, investing into private markets creates a good way to diversify the overall investment thesis. However, India today has a very low ratio of investors compared to founders-- probably as low as 1:6, the exchange noted.

For this ecosystem to grow, there is a need to create awareness and education around unlocking capital from accredited investors. "At NSE we intend to play a pivotal role in the idea to IPO journey for entrepreneurs and investors and as the start-up ecosystem develops in India, there is an immediate need for awareness and structured learning around private markets from a practitioner point of view," Ravi Varanasi, Chief Business Development Officer of the NSE said.

He, further, said the partnership with LetsVenture will add immense value to the learners in the startup community. NSE Knowledge Hub is an AI powered learning experience platform from NSE Academy, a wholly owned subsidiary of National Stock Exchange. LetsVenture enables startups looking to raise seed or angel capital and connect to accredited investors. It has facilitated fundraising of over Rs 1,174 crore for more than 290 startups since 2014. "There continues to be a gap in structured content that allows UHNIs (ultra high networth individuals) to understand private markets, how to make asset allocations as well as start investing. Partnering with NSE Knowledge Hub to create a formalised programme for high net worth individuals seeks to address this gap," said Shanti Mohan, Co-founder and CEO of LetsVenture.

