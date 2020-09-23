Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hedge fund manager Alexander Klabin to invest in auction house Sotheby's

Hedge fund manager Alexander Klabin will invest in international art auction house Sotheby's and become the executive chairman of its art financing business, the company said on Wednesday.

Reuters | Updated: 23-09-2020 17:31 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 17:31 IST
Hedge fund manager Alexander Klabin to invest in auction house Sotheby's

Hedge fund manager Alexander Klabin will invest in international art auction house Sotheby's and become the executive chairman of its art financing business, the company said on Wednesday. The company did not disclose terms of the Klabin's investment but said he will lead a management team to help Sotheby's modernize its underwriting process and improve its access to capital markets.

Klabin is the founder of hedge fund Senator Investment Group, which he left in February. He will launch his newly-formed company named Ancient in early 2021. Sotheby's Financial Services offers financing against art collections of all types, including those of the late Duchess of Windsor, the personal collection of artist Andy Warhol and Edvard Munch's painting "The Scream".

The 275-year-old auction house was the oldest company listed on the New York Stock Exchange before it was taken private https://reut.rs/301OBWc in 2019 by Franco-Israeli cable magnate Patrick Drahi in a $3.7-billion deal.

TRENDING

Thailand's sex workers petition to decriminalise prostitution

NTPC invites expression of Interest to set up manufacturing units

Amazfit GTR 2, GTS 2 smartwatch with AMOLED display go official in China

Money Heist Season 5: Is there any link between Alicia, Tatiana? What more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

NCPCR received 111 complaints of child marriage in 2019-20: WCD

A total of 111 complaints of child marriage have been received by the apex child rights body NCPCR during 2019-20, the Women and Child Development Ministry said on WednesdayThe highest number of 26 complaints were received from Uttar Prades...

Opposition parties have requested President Ram Nath Kovind to return farm bills; their passage unconstitutional: Ghulam Nabi Azad.

Opposition parties have requested President Ram Nath Kovind to return farm bills their passage unconstitutional Ghulam Nabi Azad....

'Tenet' continues UK, Ireland box-office sway as 'After We Collided' gains

Christopher Nolans Tenet has remained in pole position at the UK and Ireland box-office, collecting UKP 796,309 USD 1,011,097 from 616 locations in its fourth weekend, according to final numbers from Comscore. According to Variety, the Warn...

Zimbabwe cricket team given go-ahead to tour Pakistan

Zimbabwes cricket team has been given permission by its government to go ahead with a limited-overs tour of Pakistan next month. The team needed approval from the governments Sports and Recreation Commission because of the coronavirus pande...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020