Blue Blocks Montessori School files a record 5 patents for student Inventions in Drones

Barely nine months since the launch of their Drone Research and Innovation Centre, Blue Blocks Montessori School, Hyderabad has filed for a record 5 patents for Inventions in Drones designed by their young students.

Updated: 23-09-2020 17:39 IST
Blue Blocks Montessori School. Image Credit: ANI

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 23 (ANI/PRNewswire): Barely nine months since the launch of their Drone Research and Innovation Centre, Blue Blocks Montessori School, Hyderabad has filed for a record 5 patents for Inventions in Drones designed by their young students. The slew of innovations have been made possible by young inventors to tackle new age challenges faced by the society.

While many of these inventions are in design or prototype stage, the early mover advantage will be with the students as the Intellectual Property of the solution will be with them. There is an urgent need to overhaul the Indian education system by phasing out the current methodology and pedagogy and transforming it to learning through practical experience, real time learning outcome and emphasis on innovate and invent.

"It is commendable that Blue Blocks School is encouraging young budding school student innovators to come up with indigenous patentable innovations leveraging its Drone Research & Innovation Centre in partnership with the private sector. Such initiatives will revolutionise education in our country and will make India the hub of innovation in the next decade. It will usher in much needed design-based, critical thinking and innovative mindsets that will develop technology driven socio-economic innovations benefiting our future generations," said R Ramanan, Mission Director Atal Innovation Mission, Additional Secretary - NITI Aayog, Government of India, while speaking about the teaching methods and achievement of these young innovators. To give the country a competitive edge in the innovation index, one needs to equip the future generation with design and critical thinking to provide students with the ability to analyze and use their creative thinking faculties to overcome challenges. By equipping the students through experiential learning, an innovative mindset is created which nurtures the young impressionable minds to become future problem-solvers.

"Historically, the Indian education system has been framed in a way that students learn at school and the outcome is realized much later in life. We believe in transforming this by revolutionising the system, wherein, children are not just learning but applying, creating, building and innovating while at school. We hope this encourages other young innovators and sets a benchmark in the country, which is also the aim of the new National Education Policy. We give special focus in creating innovation zones encouraging children to use their creative thinking and innovative approach in creating meaningful outcomes through skill-based and experiential learning. We believe that every child is capable of having a patent in his/her name, before leaving school, and that's what we strive to achieve at Blue Blocks," said Pavan Goyal, Founder, Blue Blocks. Conceptualized by children ranging from 6 years to 10 years, the five inventions are unique and give a distinct solution to the numerous challenges faced by society. With the use of drones these innovations are focused at providing solutions to challenges such as rescuing a person from a borehole, providing medical assistance without human contact, automated security, monitoring health parameters and providing essential item to user.

With a firm belief that children should not lose their naturally curious and exploratory nature, this school nurtures a research-oriented mind set through Observation, Exploration, Experimentation, Prototyping, Building and Innovating. Please click on the link for a glimpse of Blue Block student innovations. This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

