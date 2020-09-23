Left Menu
Development News Edition

EPFO Delhi West office settles 4.4 lakh claims in 150 days of lockdown

"The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) Delhi West office has processed 4.4 lakh claims and 86 per cent of those in less than three days working non-stop during 150 days of lockdown," EPFO Delhi West Commissioner Uttam Prakash said in statement. Delhi West has disbursed some Rs 180 crore in the COVID category since the beginning of the pandemic.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-09-2020 18:22 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 18:22 IST
EPFO Delhi West office settles 4.4 lakh claims in 150 days of lockdown

Retirement fund body EPFO's Delhi West office has settled 4.4 lakh withdrawal claims and 86 per cent of these were settled in less than three days during the 150 days of lockdown, a top official of the body said. The EPFO Delhi West celebrated processing of 100 per cent distress claims for non-stop 150 days on Wednesday where Anil Swarup, former Union Coal & Education Secretary and author, released an e-book titled 'Humans of EPFO Delhi West'. The book is inspired by the Indian photo blog- ‘Humans of Bombay’. It honours the faces behind the scene who through social protection interventions, contributed in containing national economic distress. The release was done digitally. Swarup, the author of 'Ethical Dilemmas of a Civil Servant', said that in public governance, "we miss appreciation and a simple pat on the back which can do wonders". "The initiative, therefore, is commendable especially, in times of severely constrained COVID situation. EPFO which is essentially an enforcement agency has successfully presented its welfare character. This is a welcome example of what public governance ought be." Writing a foreword, Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar expressed that the EPFO Delhi West has strengthened social accountability through public review of its performance using social media on a daily basis. This is an exemplary model of dedication and team spirit in public governance worth emulating, he added. "The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) Delhi West office has processed 4.4 lakh claims and 86 per cent of those in less than three days working non-stop during 150 days of lockdown," EPFO Delhi West Commissioner Uttam Prakash said in statement.

Delhi West has disbursed some Rs 180 crore in the COVID category since the beginning of the pandemic. 100 per cent claims in this category have been processed within 24 hours for non-stop 150 days. During this period, a total of 4.4 lakh claims were received. Close to 90 per cent were processed within 3 days, the statement said. Prakash said that despite working with 50 per cent staff, the office has processed 30 per cent more claims as compared to the corresponding period last year.

Roughly 40,000 member updation requests were also processed to ease out online claims. No grievance in the COVID category remained unattended for more than a day, he added. The EPFO is the social security provider in the country that provides income support to workers in times of various contingencies including a pandemic through provident fund, pension post retirement and an employer funded insurance up to Rs 7 lakh for untimely death in service. Special COVID Claims provision was introduced by the Government of India in the wake of this pandemic. The purpose was to support the workers to contain economic distress.

TRENDING

Thailand's sex workers petition to decriminalise prostitution

NTPC invites expression of Interest to set up manufacturing units

Amazfit GTR 2, GTS 2 smartwatch with AMOLED display go official in China

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, movie to have a female lead

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Belgium eases mask rules, cuts quarantine despite rising cases

Belgium is ending a requirement to wear masks outdoors and reducing the time people have to self-isolate, in a slight easing of coronavirus restrictions announced on Wednesday despite sharply rising numbers of COVID-19 infections.Prime Mini...

Programme code violation by Sudarshan TV, issued show cause notice, Centre tells SC

The Centre informed the Supreme Court on Wednesday that it has prima facie found violation of the programme code by Sudarshan TVs Bindas Bol show and has issued a notice to the channel. The top court said that the steps taken by the governm...

Reports: Kuwait and the UAE in economic pain amid pandemic

Two oil-rich Arab Gulf states suffered severe economic blows on Wednesday, as a major credit agency downgraded Kuwait for the first time and the United Arab Emirates acknowledged its economy would contract to a level last seen in 2009. The ...

IPS reshuffle in Odisha

The Odisha government on Wednesday effected a reshuffle at the IPS level and assigned new roles to nine officers, a notification issued by the Home department said. Three officers Arun Kumar Ray, Y K Jethwa and Ritu Arora, who returned from...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020