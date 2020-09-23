Left Menu
Development News Edition

China to allow foreigners with valid permits to return from Sep 28

China on Wednesday lifted its ban on valid visas imposed earlier this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and said that foreign nationals holding Chinese residence permits in three categories are allowed to enter the country from September 28 without obtaining new visas.

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 23-09-2020 18:31 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 18:31 IST
China to allow foreigners with valid permits to return from Sep 28

China on Wednesday lifted its ban on valid visas imposed earlier this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and said that foreign nationals holding Chinese residence permits in three categories are allowed to enter the country from September 28 without obtaining new visas. On March 28, China temporarily banned the entry of foreign nationals with valid visas which, according to officials here, was aimed at restricting border entry to curb the surge of imported COVID-19 infections. Effective from September 28, all foreign nationals holding valid Chinese residence permits for work, personal matters and reunion are allowed to enter China and there is no need to apply for new visas, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

If the three categories of residence permits held by foreign nationals expired after March 28, they may apply for new visas by presenting their expired residence permits and documents to Chinese embassies or consulates on the condition that the purpose of the holders' visit to the country remains unchanged, the statement said. Hundreds of Indian students and professionals working in China could not return to the country following the visa ban as well as cancellation of flights.

China is yet to open for the return of foreign students studying in its colleges and universities. Currently, a number of Indian professionals and businessmen have returned to China in five Vande Bharat flights organised by the Indian government to evacuate the Indians stuck in China.

Those returning to China needed to undergo 14-day quarantine in designated hotels under strict supervision of health officials. The new adjustment is in view of the current COVID-19 situation, which is basically under control in China, and the need for epidemic prevention and control, the statement said. It also said that while ensuring effective epidemic control, the Chinese government will continue to resume people-to-people exchanges in a step-by-step and orderly manner.

Such relaxed measures built on complete and strict epidemic control and prevention measures in China are necessary, Yang Zhanqiu, deputy director of the pathogen biology department at Wuhan University, told the state-run Global Times. Yang believes that the entry of these foreigners would not cause an outbreak rebound.

TRENDING

Thailand's sex workers petition to decriminalise prostitution

NTPC invites expression of Interest to set up manufacturing units

Amazfit GTR 2, GTS 2 smartwatch with AMOLED display go official in China

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, movie to have a female lead

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

UK to host "human challenge" trials for COVID-19 vaccines - FT

The UK will host clinical trials where volunteers would be deliberately infected with the new coronavirus to assess the effectiveness of experimental vaccines, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing people involved in the project...

Belgium eases mask rules, cuts quarantine despite rising cases

Belgium is ending a requirement to wear masks outdoors and reducing the time people have to self-isolate, in a slight easing of coronavirus restrictions announced on Wednesday despite sharply rising numbers of COVID-19 infections.Prime Mini...

Programme code violation by Sudarshan TV, issued show cause notice, Centre tells SC

The Centre informed the Supreme Court on Wednesday that it has prima facie found violation of the programme code by Sudarshan TVs Bindas Bol show and has issued a notice to the channel. The top court said that the steps taken by the governm...

Reports: Kuwait and the UAE in economic pain amid pandemic

Two oil-rich Arab Gulf states suffered severe economic blows on Wednesday, as a major credit agency downgraded Kuwait for the first time and the United Arab Emirates acknowledged its economy would contract to a level last seen in 2009. The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020