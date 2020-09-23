Left Menu
St Aloysius management sore over road renaming in Mangaluru

At a function held here on Wednesday morning, it was renamed as Mulki Sunder Ram Shetty road after former Vijaya Bank chairman. Addressing reporters here, St Aloysius college registrar Alwyn DSa alleged the decision was carried out "in a hushed manner and without discussions".

23-09-2020
The management of St Aloysius institutions on Wednesday expressed its displeasure on the city corporation renaming the St Aloysius College Road here. At a function held here on Wednesday morning, it was renamed as Mulki Sunder Ram Shetty road after former Vijaya Bank chairman.

Addressing reporters here, St Aloysius college registrar Alwyn DSa alleged the decision was carried out "in a hushed manner and without discussions". The undemocratic decision has hurt the sentiments of thousands of passionate admirers of St Aloysius educational institutions, he claimed.

The institutions' rector Fr Melwin Pinto said they were not opposed to Vijaya Bank or Shettys memory, but cannot understand the logic to rename the particular stretch of road. Pinto said the Aloysius college road name was given in 1976 as a recognition for the services rendered by the institution.

