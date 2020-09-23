Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rlys didn’t assess electric locos requirement despite 100% electrification target by 2022: CAG

In its performance audit on ‘Assessment and Utilisation of Locomotives & Production and Maintenance of LHB Coaches in Indian Railways’ which was tabled in both the Houses of Parliament on Wednesday, the CAG said the increase in the requirement of electric locos and simultaneous reduction in utilisation of diesel locos was not adequately considered while assessing loco requirements. “In the Mission Electrification and De-carbonisation, Minister of Railways issued directives (September 2017) for 100 per cent electrification in Indian Railways by 2022.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-09-2020 21:44 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 21:23 IST
Rlys didn’t assess electric locos requirement despite 100% electrification target by 2022: CAG
Representative image Image Credit: Comptroller and Auditor General of India

The Comptroller and Auditor General of India on Wednesday said despite the target of achieving 100 per cent electrification by 2022, the Railway Board failed to assess the requirement of electric locos, resulting in 20 per cent increase in diesel locos during 2012-2018, which adversely affected the quality of maintenance. In its performance audit on 'Assessment and Utilisation of Locomotives & Production and Maintenance of LHB Coaches in Indian Railways' which was tabled in both the Houses of Parliament on Wednesday, the CAG said the increase in the requirement of electric locos and simultaneous reduction in utilisation of diesel locos was not adequately considered while assessing loco requirements.

"In the Mission Electrification and De-carbonisation, Minister of Railways issued directives (September 2017) for 100 per cent electrification in Indian Railways by 2022. Railway Board, while assessing the loco requirements for the period 2012-19, did not properly review the increasing rate of electrification in the Railways. "Increase in the requirement of electric locos and the simultaneous reduction in utilisation of diesel locos was not adequately considered while assessing loco requirements," it said.

The CAG pointed out that the main criteria adopted by the Railway Board for the assessment of requirement of locos was based on previous year's actual production. "Requirement of locos was not decided on the basis of actual need and there was no structured methodology for assessing the requirement of locos based on specifically laid down parameters. This led to more number of diesel locos in the system than required. In fact, the diesel loco holdings in Indian Railways increased by 20 per cent (947) during 2012-18," it said.

It said the national transporter was holding and maintaining locos much more than the homing capacity and this excess holding adversely impacted the quality of loco maintenance. "Lack of quality control, use of inferior material, poor supervision and inadequate internal control occurred during scheduled maintenance of locos in loco sheds. The audit noticed unscheduled repairs of 17,530 diesel and 22,078 electric locos during 2012-17.

"On account of defective material in manufacturing, 46 per cent new locos failed within 100 days of their commissioning. The audit also noticed that almost half of diesel and electric locos failed after their scheduled maintenance by loco sheds," the auditing body said. The performance audit on 'Production and maintenance of LHB coaches in Indian Railways' pointed out that the data of accidents and fatalities showed an urgent need to switch over to Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) rakes to ensure safety of railway passengers, especially in trains with higher speeds.

It also pointed out that from 2013-14 to 2017-18, only 30 per cent of the total 19,327 coaches produced were of LHB type. Modern Coach Factory (MCF), Raebareli was set up only for production of LHB coaches. However, against a combined installed capacity of 5,000 LHB coaches for 2013-18, only 1,842 LHB coaches (shortfall of 63 per cent) were actually produced. "During 2015-16 and 2017-18, only 108 Integral Coach Factory (ICF) conventional rakes, out of 195 planned (55 per cent), could be converted into LHB rakes. Meanwhile, out of 49,033 ICF design coaches, 609 coaches have already attained their codal life of 25 years as on March 31, 2018. This has implication on passenger safety.

"About 13 per cent (6,259 coaches) were between the age of 20 and 25 years and would need to be replaced in the next five years," CAG said. "Indian Railways also needs to replace at least 6,868 coaches (14 per cent) over a period of next five years. However, the present production programme was not able to meet the requirement of coach production," it said.

The audit also noticed that railways did not have adequate facilities in their workshops for Periodical Overhauling (POH)/Intermediate Overhauling (IOH) of LHB coaches.

TRENDING

Thailand's sex workers petition to decriminalise prostitution

NTPC invites expression of Interest to set up manufacturing units

Amazfit GTR 2, GTS 2 smartwatch with AMOLED display go official in China

‘The Family Man Season 2 coming soon’ - Amazon Prime teases in a video

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Kentucky attorney general to announce results of Breonna Taylor shooting death probe

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron is set to unveil on Wednesday afternoon the results of a grand jury investigation into the deadly March police shooting of Breonna Taylor during a botched raid on her home, Louisville Mayor Greg Fisc...

Gujarat govt to give Rs 1,000-crore loans to women SHGs

The Gujarat government will provide interest-free loans of Rs 1,000 crore to women self- help groups SHGs in the state, the legislative Assembly was informed on Wednesday. Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said these loans of Rs 1,000 crore would...

UK's Sunak to set out future of jobs furlough scheme on Thursday

British finance minister Rishi Sunak will set out the future of the countrys furlough scheme on Thursday, little more than a month before the 52 billion pound 66 billion programme is set to expire. Sunak has ruled out a wholesale extension ...

Polish coal miners expand underground protest against closures

The number of miners protesting underground at mines owned by Polands biggest coal producer PGG against government plans to restructure the industry doubled to over 400 on Wednesday, trade unions said.The protest is rotary, the unions said,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020