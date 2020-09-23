Drones, iPhones, gold seized at airport; one held
Chennai, Sep 23(PTI): Customs at the airport here have foiled a bid to smuggle in gold, drones and iPhones, all worth Rs 62.6 lakh, over the last two days. One person has been arrested in this connection.
The sleuths, acting on a tip-off, intercepted the plane passenger upon his arrival from Dubai on Wednesday and recovered the gold, five drones and two iPhones totally valued at Rs 32 lakh, a press release said. The passenger belongs to Chennai.
On Tuesday, the Customs officials seized a gold chain, gold cut bits concealed in the pant pockets of three passengers upon their arrival from Doha and Kuwait. The value of the gold seized in the Tuesday's incident was worth Rs 30.6 lakh, the release said adding that an investigation was on.
