Left Menu
Development News Edition

India in process of finalising FTA with Mauritius: Goyal

The proposed India-Mauritius Comprehensive Economic Cooperation and Partnership Agreement (CECPA) seeks to mutually benefit both the countries in the area of trade in goods and services, he was quoted as saying in a statement. "At present, we have a number of different comprehensive partnership arrangements with countries around the world and we are in the process of finalising a CECPA with Mauritius," Goyal said at the CII-EXIM Bank Digital Conclave on India Africa project partnership.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-09-2020 22:24 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 22:10 IST
India in process of finalising FTA with Mauritius: Goyal
Union Minister Piyush Goyal (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

India is in the process of finalising the proposed free trade agreement with Mauritius which is aimed at further strengthening economic ties between the countries, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Wednesday. The proposed India-Mauritius Comprehensive Economic Cooperation and Partnership Agreement (CECPA) seeks to mutually benefit both the countries in the area of trade in goods and services, he was quoted as saying in a statement.

"At present, we have a number of different comprehensive partnership arrangements with countries around the world and we are in the process of finalising a CECPA with Mauritius," Goyal said at the CII-EXIM Bank Digital Conclave on India Africa project partnership. He also said that recently India and the Southern African Customs Union (SACU) decided for early resumption of negotiations for a preferential trading agreement (PTA).

The SACU consists of Botswana, Lesotho, Namibia, South Africa, and Swaziland. A PTA is slightly different from a free trade agreement (FTA). In FTA, two sides reduce or eliminate duties on the maximum number of products they trade in, whereas in a PTA, the tariffs are eliminated or cut on certain number of items.

The minister said that in the near future, India will be happy to work more closely with the African free trade zone. Further, he said India will continue to support Africa through lines of credit in priority sectors such as agriculture, irrigation, health, digital technology, power plants, transmission lines, and rail infrastructure.

As of June 2020, India has committed USD 12.7 billion for 40 countries in Africa on highly favourable terms, he added. The bilateral trade, he said, grew from about USD 7 billion to nearly USD 67 billion in the last 20 years and "it has tremendous potential for further growth in the years to come".

India is the fifth largest investor in African continent with a cumulative investment of over USD 54 billion in the last few years in areas like oil and gas, mining, banking, and textile. "There is a huge scope for manifold increase in Indian investments in the wake of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AFCTA)," he said, adding "we can mutually benefit through establishment of India-Africa value chains in many areas such as textiles, pharma, auto, agro processing and information and communication technology".

TRENDING

Thailand's sex workers petition to decriminalise prostitution

NTPC invites expression of Interest to set up manufacturing units

Amazfit GTR 2, GTS 2 smartwatch with AMOLED display go official in China

‘The Family Man Season 2 coming soon’ - Amazon Prime teases in a video

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Reformed multilateral-ism guides India's approach to UN: Jaishankar

Reformed Multilateralism guides Indias approach to the United Nations, said Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday. Participated in the G4 Foreign Ministers Meeting that called for a decisive push for UNSC reforms during ...

LS adjourned sine die; Monsoon Session concludes

Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die on Wednesday evening, bringing the Monsoon Session of Parliament to an end eight days ahead of schedule amid concerns over the spread of coronavirus. The session started on September 14 with numerous changes...

Over 2.56 lakh hectare land in India affected by forest fire in 2019: Govt

Forest fires have been increasing across the globe and over 2.56 lakh hectare land in India has been affected by it in 2019 as reported by states, the environment ministry informed Lok Sabha on Wednesday. In a written response to a query, M...

Goa agri department to manage loss-making sugar factory: CM

The Goa cabinet on Wednesday approved the transfer of administration of loss-making Sanjivani sugar cooperative factory to agriculture department in a bid to extend enhanced support to farmers. Cultivators from Sanguem and Quepem talukas ta...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020