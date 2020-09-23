Citibank's India consumer banking head Shinjini Kumar steps down

Left Menu
Citibanks's head of consumer banking in the country, Shinjini Kumar, has stepped down after three years at the helm, the American lender said on Wednesday. We wish her all the very best in the next stage of her career," a spokesperson for the lender said.

Citibanks's head of consumer banking in the country, Shinjini Kumar, has stepped down after three years at the helm, the American lender said on Wednesday. Kumar, 53, had joined the bank in 2017 from Paytm Payments Bank, where she was the chief executive.

"We confirm Kumar will be retiring from Citi at the end of September 2020. We wish her all the very best in the next stage of her career," a spokesperson for the lender said. Kumar worked in consultancy firm PwC before joining Paytm, and had a long stint with the Reserve Bank of India before that.

