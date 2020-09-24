Left Menu
Development News Edition

AfDB holds workshop to convey partnership opportunities to Asian businesses

The two-hour virtual event, held in English, Korean, and Chinese, offered participants an opportunity to learn more about the Bank and its operations.

AfDB | Updated: 24-09-2020 08:09 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 08:09 IST
AfDB holds workshop to convey partnership opportunities to Asian businesses
The webinar comes on the heels of the recently launched African Economic Outlook 2020 -Asia Supplement, which revised growth projections and outlook for Africa for 2020 and 2021.   Image Credit: Wikimedia

The African Development Bank today held a workshop to convey the continent's immense investment and partnership opportunities to Asian business leaders, particularly as the continent seems poised to return to economic growth in 2021 following the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The two-hour virtual event, held in English, Korean, and Chinese, offered participants an opportunity to learn more about the Bank and its operations. The webinar comes on the heels of the recently launched African Economic Outlook 2020 -Asia Supplement, which revised growth projections and outlook for Africa for 2020 and 2021.

"I take this opportunity to strongly encourage Asian private sector entities gathered here today, to partner with the Bank to take advantage of the multiple investment opportunities that exist on the continent," said Samuel Higenyi Mugoya, the Bank's Director for Syndication, Co-financing and Client Solutions Department, which co-organized the event, together with the Bank's Asia External Representation Office.

In introducing the Bank, Takashi Hanajiri, Head of the Asia External Representation Office, provided an overview of the Bank and its history and components before providing a summary of its flagship Africa Investment Forum(link is external) initiative and the opportunities it offers. Referring to the AIF event held in Johannesburg in 2019, he said "So far the largest deal was an LNG project in Mozambique with a total cost of $24.6 billion," adding, "many Asian institutions, both public and private, are sponsoring the project."

Following a discussion of the Bank's responses to the COVID-19 pandemic, Hanajiri concluded on a positive note, noting "Africa's growth will rebound to 3% in 2021 from -3.4% in 2020."

Bank staff presented on the Bank's non-sovereign operations and financial product offerings. Other sessions covered Africa's immense potential in energy, particularly renewable energy, as well as agriculture, which remains the continent's most important economic sector.

Director Mugoya praised Asian countries' ongoing support for the Bank and Africa's development. "There are four Asian member countries in the Bank, namely China, India, Japan, and Korea, that have been long-standing and strategic partners for almost 40 years. The Asian member countries have consistently contributed to the Bank's capital requirements and supported the African Development Fund's successive replenishments." The African Development Fund is the Bank's concessional window.

The webinar, which drew around 300 participants, closed with a question and answer session. Queries addressed such issues as the Bank's representation in India, trade financing offerings and access to financing for women. Participating corporations and institutions included Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, China Export & Credit Insurance Corporation, Export-Import Bank of India, JICA, Korea Eximbank, Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA), and Korea Overseas Infrastructure & Urban Development Corporation (KIND).

Africa's huge and highly diverse continent has the second-largest population in the world and the second-largest landmass after Asia, offering tremendous investment opportunities for the Asian private sector. The Bank views Africa's private sector as a critical engine of economic growth and development but Asian companies often lack information about the business climate.

Until the COVID-19 pandemic, Africa was the second-fastest-growing continent outside Asia. Over the past decade, the continent has experienced the longest period of unbroken growth in per capita incomes since the 1960s.

TRENDING

Arati Saha – Google doodle on first Asian woman to swim across English Channel

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

YouTube to automate restrictions on age-inappropriate content

Science News Roundup: Egypt discovers 27 sarcophagi more than 2,500 years old; Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Light motor vehicles distributed under rural development scheme in Assam

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Wednesday launched a rural transport programme and distributed light motor vehicles to the beneficiaries of the scheme. The scheme Mukhyamantrir Grammya Paribahan Achoni aims at improving employmen...

Looking forward to jointly reviewing our bilateral ties: PM Modi to Mahinda Rajapaksa

Ahead of his virtual talks with Sri Lankan counterpart Mahinda Rajapaksa, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said he looked forward to jointly reviewing their bilateral relations comprehensively, and that the two countries must explor...

Ahead of virtual summit, PM Modi says looking forward to review bilateral relationship with Sri Lankan counterpart

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said he is looking forward to jointly review the bilateral partnership comprehensively with his Sri Lankan counterpart Mahinda Rajapaksa during the virtual bilateral summit between the two leaders on...

Primary sector exports and jobs demonstrating strength amid pandemic

Primary sector exports and jobs are up again, demonstrating the sectors underlying strength amid the COVID-19 global pandemic and US-China trade war, and supporting New Zealands economic recovery.Stats NZ today reported New Zealands merchan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020