Left Menu
Development News Edition

Libas enters into a JV with Flex Wheeler

NSE listed, Libas Designs Ltd, engaged into contemporary and ethnic men's and women's wear, wearing apparel, jewellery, etc. has entered into a Joint Venture agreement with Goat33, a company incorporated by Kenneth "Flex" Wheeler, an International Award Winner Athlete, to manufacture, distribute and sale of custom suits designed and fitted for individuals with athletic personality.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 24-09-2020 13:39 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 13:39 IST
Libas enters into a JV with Flex Wheeler
Reshma and Riyaz Gangji MD and Director of Libas Designs Ltd.. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] September 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): NSE listed, Libas Designs Ltd, engaged into contemporary and ethnic men's and women's wear, wearing apparel, jewellery, etc. has entered into a Joint Venture agreement with Goat33, a company incorporated by Kenneth "Flex" Wheeler, an International Award Winner Athlete, to manufacture, distribute and sale of custom suits designed and fitted for individuals with athletic personality. Libas Designs Limited specializes in contemporary and ethnic men's & women's wear, wearing apparel, jewellery, and other related items in India and is one of the largest suppliers of uniforms in the Middle-East.

The company has a pan India presence. Getting a great fitting suit isn't always easy. The fit is one of the most common problems men face when they shop for suits. To overcome these common fit problems for different body types, Libas is venturing into a new geography with a more niche segment to solve the problems which many athletes face. We believe that an athletic physique shouldn't be prevented any more from dressing well.

"Stepping out of the continent with designs for Flex Wheeler, we are now going onboard designing an exclusive range for international athletes and Hollywood personalities," said Riyaz Gangji, Managing Director. Flex Wheeler Fashion is the venture for giving a custom evening dressing speak for the sportsmen as that will speak for their unique body structure - both in terms of fit and style. Kenneth Wheeler hails from Fresno, California, is a legendary four times winner of the Arnold Classic Champion - an International Bodybuilding Competition. He is known as "one of the greatest bodybuilders of all time."

"The Sultan of Symmetry", Ironman Pro Winner, and many more for his remarkable flexibility. He has touched many lives with his professional highs and philanthropic deeds. He had announced his retirement in 2000 but continued to compete till 2003. Along with the launch of his nutrition line, he will be launching the custom-fitted suits. Any well-cut made-to-measure suit starts with good measurements as it's the foundation for a great outfit, so a special software and website has been developed to input their measures.

The trial runs have been made of these software and website have been done successfully and will be launched shortly by Wheeler personally live through his official Instagram account. "Flex Wheeler Fashion will be worn by the world .We are coming up with a custom suit line to suit your personality and taste," said Flex Wheeler. Libas has entered into a five-year contract manufacturing agreement with a 40 per cent share in profits.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

TRENDING

Arati Saha – Google doodle on first Asian woman to swim across English Channel

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Science News Roundup: Egypt discovers 27 sarcophagi more than 2,500 years old; Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

HC refuses to intervene in Maha's move to not open temples

The Bombay High Court on Thursday refused to intervene in the Maharashtra governments decision to not open places of worship to the public in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. A bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice G S Kulkarni sa...

Austria issues travel warnings for Prague, Paris region over COVID-19

Austria is issuing coronavirus-related travel warnings for Prague and the French regions that include Paris and the Cote dAzur while lifting a long-standing warning for Sweden, the Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.Warnings are also being i...

Soccer-Chelsea sign goalkeeper Mendy from Rennes on five-year deal

Chelsea have signed Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy from French club Stade Rennes on a five-year deal, the Premier League side said on Thursday.Financial details of the transfer were not disclosed but British media reported Chelsea paid ar...

Indonesia gives free Bali staycations to test tourism readiness

Indonesia is offering free tours and staycations to 4,440 residents of its resort island of Bali, in a seven-week tourism dry-run to promote the international holiday hotspot and test its coronavirus health protocols. Authorities halted tou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020