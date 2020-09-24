Libas enters into a JV with Flex Wheeler

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] September 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): NSE listed, Libas Designs Ltd, engaged into contemporary and ethnic men's and women's wear, wearing apparel, jewellery, etc. has entered into a Joint Venture agreement with Goat33, a company incorporated by Kenneth "Flex" Wheeler, an International Award Winner Athlete, to manufacture, distribute and sale of custom suits designed and fitted for individuals with athletic personality. Libas Designs Limited specializes in contemporary and ethnic men's & women's wear, wearing apparel, jewellery, and other related items in India and is one of the largest suppliers of uniforms in the Middle-East.

The company has a pan India presence. Getting a great fitting suit isn't always easy. The fit is one of the most common problems men face when they shop for suits. To overcome these common fit problems for different body types, Libas is venturing into a new geography with a more niche segment to solve the problems which many athletes face. We believe that an athletic physique shouldn't be prevented any more from dressing well.

"Stepping out of the continent with designs for Flex Wheeler, we are now going onboard designing an exclusive range for international athletes and Hollywood personalities," said Riyaz Gangji, Managing Director. Flex Wheeler Fashion is the venture for giving a custom evening dressing speak for the sportsmen as that will speak for their unique body structure - both in terms of fit and style. Kenneth Wheeler hails from Fresno, California, is a legendary four times winner of the Arnold Classic Champion - an International Bodybuilding Competition. He is known as "one of the greatest bodybuilders of all time."

"The Sultan of Symmetry", Ironman Pro Winner, and many more for his remarkable flexibility. He has touched many lives with his professional highs and philanthropic deeds. He had announced his retirement in 2000 but continued to compete till 2003. Along with the launch of his nutrition line, he will be launching the custom-fitted suits. Any well-cut made-to-measure suit starts with good measurements as it's the foundation for a great outfit, so a special software and website has been developed to input their measures.

The trial runs have been made of these software and website have been done successfully and will be launched shortly by Wheeler personally live through his official Instagram account. "Flex Wheeler Fashion will be worn by the world .We are coming up with a custom suit line to suit your personality and taste," said Flex Wheeler. Libas has entered into a five-year contract manufacturing agreement with a 40 per cent share in profits.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)