Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sanitisation tunnels, bio-toilets set up at city's potter colony amid safety concerns

A corporate group, along with a mediahouse, has taken this initiative to install sanitisation tunnels, bio- toilets and a hand-washing unit to ensure the safety of potters and visitors," Paul said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 24-09-2020 14:36 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 14:22 IST
Sanitisation tunnels, bio-toilets set up at city's potter colony amid safety concerns
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

With shutterbugs and Durga puja organizers making a beeline outside the alleys of Kumartuli, the city's idol-making hub, two sanitization tunnels have been installed at its entrance points and six bio-toilets at various other locations in the one-square-kilometer colony. A large contactless hand-washing unit has also been set up in the potters' quarter, which houses at least 200 workshops, Sujit Paul, an office-bearer of Mritshilpo Sanskriti Samiti (KMSS), one of the two representative bodies of clay modelers in the area, told PTI.

"As Durga puja is just a month away, the colony, which has remained COVID-free all these months, is now buzzing with activities. A corporate group, along with a media house, has taken this initiative to install sanitization tunnels, bio-toilets, and a hand-washing unit to ensure the safety of potters and visitors," Paul said. All artisans have been asked to wash their hands at regular intervals, and a public address system is in place to generate awareness among the visitors, he said.

"Many laborers from districts, who had gone home during the lockdown, did not return amid safety concerns. The artisans, this time, have received 40 percent fewer orders when compared to the year before. But their hands are full owing to the dearth of laborers," Paul added.

TRENDING

Arati Saha – Google doodle on first Asian woman to swim across English Channel

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Science News Roundup: Egypt discovers 27 sarcophagi more than 2,500 years old; Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

SC notice to UPSC, Centre on plea seeking postponement of UPSC exams

The Supreme Court Thursday sought response from the Centre and the&#160;Union Public Service Commission on a plea seeking postponement of civil services 2020 examinations in view of&#160;alarming spurt of COVID-19 pandemic and floods. A ben...

Maharashtra minister Eknath Shinde tests COVID-19 positive

Maharashtra Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday said he has tested positive for coronavirus, and urged all those who came in contact with him to get themselves tested. Shinde attended the state cabinet meeting earlier this ...

HC refuses to intervene in Maha's move to not open temples

The Bombay High Court on Thursday refused to intervene in the Maharashtra governments decision to not open places of worship to the public in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. A bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice G S Kulkarni sa...

Austria issues travel warnings for Prague, Paris region over COVID-19

Austria is issuing coronavirus-related travel warnings for Prague and the French regions that include Paris and the Cote dAzur while lifting a long-standing warning for Sweden, the Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.Warnings are also being i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020