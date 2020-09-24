Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sany India strengthens presence in Rajasthan

Sany India, a leading manufacturer of construction equipment, heavy machinery, and renewable energy solutions further strengthened its presence in Rajasthan by getting on board a dealer in the blue city, Jodhpur.

ANI | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 24-09-2020 15:13 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 15:13 IST
Sany India strengthens presence in Rajasthan
Sany India's robust machines at the Jasraj Infra, Jodhpur. Image Credit: ANI

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): Sany India, a leading manufacturer of construction equipment, heavy machinery, and renewable energy solutions further strengthened its presence in Rajasthan by getting on board a dealer in the blue city, Jodhpur. M/s Jasraj Infra in Jodhpur will exclusively deal in sales, after-sales service, and spare parts business of Sany excavator's product line. M/s Jasraj Infra will provide service in districts of Rajasthan namely, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Jaisalmer, Barmer, Pali, and part of Jalore.

The new dealership is viewed as a stepping stone for the success of the company as far as penetrating newer markets and business growth is concerned. Other Sany dealers present in Rajasthan are Shree Balaji Infraequipment Pvt Ltd and Wilworth Techsol Pvt Ltd in Jaipur and Udaipur respectively. "We are delighted to welcome a new dealer into the Sany family. With the growing demand for our products, dealership expansion was the most prudent way to make inroads into untapped markets and gain potential customers' confidence. We share an extremely good rapport with all our dealers and customers which in a way has become a vital impetus for our business growth." Speaking about future plans, he said, "The effort is to retain our leadership position and surge ahead with the same conviction of offering technologically superior and best in class products," said Dheeraj Panda, Director - Sales, Marketing, and Customer Support, Sany India, while speaking on the occasion.

M/s Jasraj Infra has already started sales and service of Sany India machines in its territory. With the new dealer on board, Sany's all India dealer strength has risen to 35 in the South Asia market. Sales through the expansion of the dealership network have been a lucrative strategy adopted by the company, who plan to add a couple of more dealers by the end of this year. To provide round the clock customer service, Sany India has set up a toll-free number 1800209337 for queries related to sales and service.

Sany India was incorporated in 2002 and offers the widest range of Construction Machinery in India & South Asia. In 2012, Sany India invested more than Rs 500 crore to develop infrastructure for R&D, Manufacturing, Quality Inspection, Testing, and Service at their manufacturing facility in Chakan, Pune. Through this facility, the company operates in four Business verticals viz: Excavator, Heavy Equipment, Concrete Machinery, and Renewable Energy. Presently, Sany India offers products like excavators, truck-mounted cranes, all-terrain and rough terrain cranes, crawler cranes, transit mixers, batching plants, boom pumps, trailer pumps, piling rigs, motor graders, pavers, compactors, reach stackers, rubber tyred gantry cranes, rail-mounted gantry cranes, mining equipment, wind turbine generators and many more.

The company has already established a strong network of around 35 dealers across India to cater to the growing demand and provide support to all its customers & associates. Sany has more than 12000 machines delivered on the ground, contributing to infrastructure development projects in India & other South Asian countries. Owing to its widest product range, superior build quality, service commitment, innovative solutions, and global expertise, Sany India has achieved market leadership in various construction equipment segments. With the Government of India's focus on infrastructure development and modernization, the company is poised for tremendous growth.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

TRENDING

Arati Saha – Google doodle on first Asian woman to swim across English Channel

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Science News Roundup: Egypt discovers 27 sarcophagi more than 2,500 years old; Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Dehradun airport's first phase upgradation work to be completed by Oct 2021: AAI

The first phase of AAI-run Dehradun Airports upgradation work, including the construction of a new domestic terminal building, is expected to be completed by October next year, Airports Authority of India said on Thursday. In this regard, t...

Soccer-Fans itch to see live action as UEFA first allows spectators

Football fans began to arrive on Thursday in the Hungarian capital for Europes first major match open to fans since the COVID-19 pandemic began, just as much of the continent tightens its social restrictions for a second wave of the virus. ...

John Cena to star in 'Suicide Squad' spinoff 'Peacemaker'

Comic book fans can rejoice as Suicide Squad star, John Cena, is in line for his own streaming series. According to Fox News, HBO Max announced on Wednesday local time that it has ordered a spinoff of the upcoming James Gunn film, which fea...

UK extends VAT cut for hospitality and tourism sector

British finance minister Rishi Sunak said he would extend a cut to value-added tax for hotels, cafes and restaurants until March 31 to support the sectors which are struggling with the effects of COVID-19 on demand.So to support more than 1...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020