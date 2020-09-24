Left Menu
Austria issues travel warnings for Prague, Paris region over COVID-19

Reuters | Vienna | Updated: 24-09-2020 15:22 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 15:14 IST
Austria is issuing coronavirus-related travel warnings for Prague and the French regions that include Paris and the Cote d'Azur while lifting a long-standing warning for Sweden, the Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

Warnings are also being issued for Andorra, Argentina, Bahrain, Costa Rica, Israel, Kuwait and the Maldives, while a travel warning for Portugal was being reduced to Lisbon and the Norte region, the ministry said in a statement. All changes will take effect from Monday.

