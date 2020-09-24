Left Menu
Development News Edition

India Ratings maintains negative outlook on NBFCs, HFCs for H2 FY21

It said growth in assets under management would be flattish for NBFCs as against its earlier estimate of 8-10 per cent y-o-y, and in lower single digits for HFCs in 2020-21. "We have maintained a negative outlook on the non-banking finance company (NBFC, retail and wholesale) and housing finance company sectors for 2HFY21, amid COVID-19 related business disruptions," the rating agency said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2020 15:19 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 15:19 IST
India Ratings maintains negative outlook on NBFCs, HFCs for H2 FY21

Domestic rating agency India Ratings and Research on Thursday said it has maintained a negative outlook on non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and housing finance companies (HFCs) for the second half of 2020-21. It said growth in assets under management would be flattish for NBFCs as against its earlier estimate of 8-10 per cent y-o-y, and in lower single digits for HFCs in 2020-21.

"We have maintained a negative outlook on the non-banking finance company (NBFC, retail and wholesale) and housing finance company sectors for 2HFY21, amid COVID-19 related business disruptions," the rating agency said. It said that considering the unabated spread of the virus at pan-India level, time required for NBFC operations to return to normalcy could be prolonged.

Although the liquidity and funding environment has improved for better-rated entities after July, there would be asset quality issues impacting overall profitability in 2020-21 and beyond, it said. The sector's capitalisation remains reasonable, given the muted growth outlook, to absorb moderate asset quality stress, it said.

According to the agency, NBFCs have increased their focus on collections and have tightened underwriting standards, and so portfolio growth would take a back seat. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has allowed lenders to restructure their book which was not more than 30 days past due as on February 29, 2020. The credit cost that has to be provided on the restructured book is higher of 10 per cent or extant provisioning held on those assets.

"To that extent, there could be some relief on credit costs; however, slippages could be higher for certain segments, resulting into higher credit costs," the agency said. For NBFCs, the proportion of restructured book of the total assets under management could be in high single digits. Some of the segments which can witness higher asset quality pressure are commercial vehicles (CV), real estate loans and big ticket loans to SMEs, it said.

The agency has maintained a negative outlook on CV as an asset class for the second half of this financial year. It expects limited business revival for MSMEs and, hence, has maintained business loans on a negative outlook.

It has revised its outlook for tractor loans to stable for the second half of 2020-21 from negative. "The debt servicing capability of tractor loan borrowers has improved because of three good consecutive harvests, favourable monsoons and increased rural expenditure outlay budgeted by the government," it added.

The agency has a negative outlook for the second half of 2020-21 on microfinance loans. While it has a negative outlook on most of the asset classes, the rating agency has maintained a stable outlook on securitisation transactions for the second half of 2020-21. It was backed by home loans, vehicle loans, secured business loan (loans against property) pools, given the seasoning and credit enhancement build-up in these transactions.

However, it has revised its outlook to negative from stable for the securitisation transactions backed by microfinance loans, unsecured business loans and construction equipment loans because of the uncertainty around slippages after moratorium..

TRENDING

Arati Saha – Google doodle on first Asian woman to swim across English Channel

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Science News Roundup: Egypt discovers 27 sarcophagi more than 2,500 years old; Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Dehradun airport's first phase upgradation work to be completed by Oct 2021: AAI

The first phase of AAI-run Dehradun Airports upgradation work, including the construction of a new domestic terminal building, is expected to be completed by October next year, Airports Authority of India said on Thursday. In this regard, t...

Soccer-Fans itch to see live action as UEFA first allows spectators

Football fans began to arrive on Thursday in the Hungarian capital for Europes first major match open to fans since the COVID-19 pandemic began, just as much of the continent tightens its social restrictions for a second wave of the virus. ...

John Cena to star in 'Suicide Squad' spinoff 'Peacemaker'

Comic book fans can rejoice as Suicide Squad star, John Cena, is in line for his own streaming series. According to Fox News, HBO Max announced on Wednesday local time that it has ordered a spinoff of the upcoming James Gunn film, which fea...

UK extends VAT cut for hospitality and tourism sector

British finance minister Rishi Sunak said he would extend a cut to value-added tax for hotels, cafes and restaurants until March 31 to support the sectors which are struggling with the effects of COVID-19 on demand.So to support more than 1...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020