Flipkart Wholesale expands its network in 12 new cities across India

Ahead of the festive season, Flipkart's digital B2B marketplace, Flipkart Wholesale, has expanded its network to 12 new cities to create more opportunities for MSMEs and Kiranas and help them grow faster.

Starting with the Fashion category, Flipkart Wholesale will be operational in these cities- Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Mysore, Chandigarh Tricity, Meerut, Agra, Jaipur, Thane-Bhiwandi-Ulhasnagar, Greater Mumbai, Vasai-Virar-Mira-Bhayanadar, Thane (Kalyan-Dombivli) and Thane (Navi Mumbai).

"India is a growing market and the expansion in these 12 cities is a step towards enabling national digital transformation, making business easier for kiranas and MSMEs which are integral to India's retail ecosystem by leveraging Flipkart's strong homegrown technology capabilities, extensive leadership in the consumer e-commerce segment, and a unique understanding of the industry in India," Flipkart said in a press release.

With this expansion, Flipkart Wholesale seeks to digitally transform kiranas and MSMEs to help them embrace digital transformation, retain their customers, and improve their profitability. Further, the company plans to expand into more categories such as Home & Kitchen and Grocery by the end of this year.

Commenting on the expansion, Adarsh Menon, Senior Vice President and Head - Flipkart Wholesale, said, "Since the launch, we have partnered with several leading brands, and enabled ease of doing business digitally for SMBs and Kiranas by helping them leverage micro-market levelB2B and B2C insights from the Flipkart ecosystem to better understand customer demands specific to their area so that they can buy and sell the right products. We're excited to see our initiative contributing to the prosperity of MSMEs, Kiranas and creating lakhs of new & exciting livelihood opportunities in India."