Left Menu
Development News Edition

Flipkart Wholesale expands its network in 12 new cities across India

With this expansion, Flipkart Wholesale seeks to digitally transform kiranas and MSMEs to help them embrace digital transformation, retain their customers, and improve their profitability. Further, the company plans to expand into more categories such as Home & Kitchen and Grocery by the end of this year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2020 15:43 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 15:43 IST
Flipkart Wholesale expands its network in 12 new cities across India
Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of the festive season, Flipkart's digital B2B marketplace, Flipkart Wholesale, has expanded its network to 12 new cities to create more opportunities for MSMEs and Kiranas and help them grow faster.

Starting with the Fashion category, Flipkart Wholesale will be operational in these cities- Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Mysore, Chandigarh Tricity, Meerut, Agra, Jaipur, Thane-Bhiwandi-Ulhasnagar, Greater Mumbai, Vasai-Virar-Mira-Bhayanadar, Thane (Kalyan-Dombivli) and Thane (Navi Mumbai).

"India is a growing market and the expansion in these 12 cities is a step towards enabling national digital transformation, making business easier for kiranas and MSMEs which are integral to India's retail ecosystem by leveraging Flipkart's strong homegrown technology capabilities, extensive leadership in the consumer e-commerce segment, and a unique understanding of the industry in India," Flipkart said in a press release.

With this expansion, Flipkart Wholesale seeks to digitally transform kiranas and MSMEs to help them embrace digital transformation, retain their customers, and improve their profitability. Further, the company plans to expand into more categories such as Home & Kitchen and Grocery by the end of this year.

Commenting on the expansion, Adarsh Menon, Senior Vice President and Head - Flipkart Wholesale, said, "Since the launch, we have partnered with several leading brands, and enabled ease of doing business digitally for SMBs and Kiranas by helping them leverage micro-market levelB2B and B2C insights from the Flipkart ecosystem to better understand customer demands specific to their area so that they can buy and sell the right products. We're excited to see our initiative contributing to the prosperity of MSMEs, Kiranas and creating lakhs of new & exciting livelihood opportunities in India."

TRENDING

Arati Saha – Google doodle on first Asian woman to swim across English Channel

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Science News Roundup: Egypt discovers 27 sarcophagi more than 2,500 years old; Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

UK's Sunak gives businesses extra flexibility on repaying COVID-19 loans

British finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Thursday he would introduce a new scheme to give businesses flexibility to repay loans taken out during the coronavirus crisis, giving them up to 10 years to repay the loans rather than six. Unde...

Leading diamond producers introduce Natural Diamond Council with a star-studded campaign starring Ana de Armas

Mumbai Maharashtra India, September 24 ANIPRNewswire The worlds leading diamond producers, Diamond Producers Association relaunched as the Natural Diamond Council NDC to promote the desirability of natural diamonds and support the integrity...

Greece says no date yet on when resuming exploratory talks with Turkey

Greece said on Thursday that no date had yet been set for resuming exploratory talks with Turkey over contested maritime claims in the eastern Mediterranean.NATO allies Greece and Turkey disagree over a range of issues, including where thei...

Dehradun airport's first phase upgradation work to be completed by Oct 2021: AAI

The first phase of AAI-run Dehradun Airports upgradation work, including the construction of a new domestic terminal building, is expected to be completed by October next year, Airports Authority of India said on Thursday. In this regard, t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020