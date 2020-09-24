Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dr. Manjiri Bakre awarded 'Health Tech Innovator of the Year'

Dr Manjiri Bakre, Founder & CEO OncoStem Diagnostics, was awarded 'Health Tech Innovator of the Year' by ET Healthworld - Intelligent Health & Tech awards 2020.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 24-09-2020 16:56 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 16:56 IST
Dr. Manjiri Bakre awarded 'Health Tech Innovator of the Year'
Dr Manjiri Bakre. Image Credit: ANI

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): Dr Manjiri Bakre, Founder & CEO OncoStem Diagnostics, was awarded 'Health Tech Innovator of the Year' by ET Healthworld - Intelligent Health & Tech awards 2020. ET Healthworld.com's Intelligent Health & Tech Awards 2020 (IHTA) honours hard work, innovation and excellence of healthcare-focused AI & Tech enterprises and individuals across 30 plus categories in a number of functional areas like telemedicine services, m-health applications and medical device innovation.

It provides a platform to the game changers, innovators and achievers of AI & Tech companies, who have shown exemplary performance and have aided the growth of the healthcare industry, to claim their fame and inspire others to outshine them. Screening of applications was conducted by KPMG and some of the jury members were Dr Atul Mohan Kochhar, CEO, NABH; Dr Girdhar J Gyani, (Jury Chair), Director General, Association of Healthcare Providers India; Rakesh Mishra, Director, CSIR-CCMB Ministry of Science & Technology, Government of India and others. "I am extremely happy to receive this award and to be recognized by a prestigious platform like ET Healthworld. At OncoStem,we have always believed that technology has the potential to redefine cancer care and treatment. Our AI based prognostic test has helped a number early stage breast cancer patients avoid over treatment of cancer. This recognition further strengthens our commitment towards customizing breast cancer treatment by allowing low-risk patients to avoid chemotherapy," said Dr Manjiri Bakre, while commenting on the award.

OncoStem's CanAssist Breast is a prognostic test for early-stage hormone receptor positive breast cancer patients. It makes customized treatment possible by analysing the patients tumor in depth and providing a patient specific report. CanAssist Breast categorizes patients based on the risk of cancer recurrence clearly as either 'low or high' with no grey area in between. This clear distinction of patients based on risk of cancer recurrence allows doctors to devise treatment plans that are in tune with the prognosis, maintaining a balance between the benefits and side effects. Patients who are at low risk of relapse can potentially avoid chemotherapy and its associated side-effects while patients who are at high risk of relapse would benefit from the addition of chemotherapy to their treatment regimen.

OncoStem Diagnostics develops innovative multi-marker prognostic tests to enable personalized treatment of cancer patients. OncoStem was founded by Dr Manjiri Bakre in 2011. OncoStem's 'CanAssist Breast' is an innovative, cost-effective test that can help clinicians to plan tailor-made treatment for each breast cancer patient based on tumor biology. The risk of cancer recurrence is dependent on tumor type, stage, and on the biology of each patient's tumor. \

'CanAssist-Breast' determines the proteomic fingerprint of the tumor. This information is then used by OncoStem's proprietary machine learning-based algorithm that stratifies patients as 'low or high' risk for cancer recurrence. Patients classified as 'high-risk' would have a greater probability of cancer recurring than those classified as low-risk. This will guide clinicians in planning treatment and help patients in understanding the prognosis of their disease. OncoStem is currently working on similar tests for other subtypes of breast cancer and ovarian cancer. OncoStem has raised approximately USD 9 million in funding from Sequoia Capital and Artiman Ventures.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

TRENDING

Arati Saha – Google doodle on first Asian woman to swim across English Channel

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Rick and Morty Season 5 updates, Emmy clip encourages fans to stay alert from Covid-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

EU to rebalance, not shut City of London's market access

Britains access to European Union markets will be rebalanced, but the City of London will not be shut out completely, the blocs financial services chief Valdis Dombrovskis said.Dombrovskis set out plans on Thursday to bolster the EUs own ca...

FACTBOX-Cricket-Reaction to death of former Australia batsman Dean Jones

Former Australia batsman Dean Jones died of a cardiac arrest on Thursday, aged 59. The following are reactions to his death with many writing tributes and sending his family their condolences on social mediaAaron Finch, Australia captain St...

A look at few Indian startups acing AtmaNirbhar game in Indian Med Tech Industry

At the time of coronavirus pandemic, where there is an urgent need for innovation in the medical industry, Prime Minister Narendra Modi encouraged the Indian startups to innovate and become AtmaNirbhar self-sufficient. With the advent of ne...

Thai protesters rally as parliament considers constitution changes

More than a thousand Thai protesters rallied at parliament on Thursday as it debated amending the constitution, one of the demands behind nearly two months of almost daily demonstrations.The two-day special session of parliament was convene...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020