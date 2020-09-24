Left Menu
Development News Edition

Market mayhem: Investors lose Rs 11.31 lakh cr in 6 days

Falling for the sixth straight session, the BSE Sensex plunged 1,114.82 points or 2.96 per cent to close at 36,553.60 on Thursday, tracking a heavy selloff in global markets. "The looming uncertainty over stimulus package in the US combined with issue of rising COVID cases worldwide have raised concerns over economic recovery," said Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking Ltd.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2020 18:19 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 18:19 IST
Market mayhem: Investors lose Rs 11.31 lakh cr in 6 days

Investors have lost a whopping Rs 11,31,815.5 crore in six days of market declines, with concerns over economic recovery sapping risk appetite. Falling for the sixth straight session, the BSE Sensex plunged 1,114.82 points or 2.96 per cent to close at 36,553.60 on Thursday, tracking a heavy selloff in global markets. The market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies stood at Rs 1,48,76,217.22 crore, down by Rs 11,31,815.5 crore in six sessions. Since September 16, the 30-share BSE benchmark index has fallen by 2,749.25 points. In Thursday's trade, barring Hindustan Unilever, all Sensex constituents ended in the red. IndusInd Bank emerged as the biggest laggard, falling 7.10 per cent, followed by Bajaj Finance, M&M, Tech Mahindra, TCS and Tata Steel. "The looming uncertainty over stimulus package in the US combined with issue of rising COVID cases worldwide have raised concerns over economic recovery," said Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking Ltd. In the broader market, the BSE smallcap and midcap indices skidded up to 2.28 per cent. At the BSE, a total of 2,025 companies declined, while 625 advanced and 162 remained unchanged. All sectoral indices closed the day with losses, with BSE IT index dropping 4.45 per cent, followed by teck, auto, metal, realty, basic materials, bankex and finance. "The uncertainty regarding economic recovery, unabated rise in virus infections, and today being derivatives expiry day, all contributed to the negativity," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services. Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director - Choice Broking, said fears over fresh lockdown restrictions in Europe amid rising infections and uncertainty over US stimulus package dented investor sentiment.

TRENDING

Arati Saha – Google doodle on first Asian woman to swim across English Channel

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Rick and Morty Season 5 updates, Emmy clip encourages fans to stay alert from Covid-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

AP ADGP reviews security systems in Sri City SEZ

Andhra Pradesh Additional Director General of Police Law and Order, Ravishankar Ayyanar on Thursday reviewed the security systems in place at the Sri City Special Economic Zone at Satyavedu in Chittoor district. Accompanied by Chittoor dist...

Bengaluru violence: NIA conducts searches at 30 places, arrests key conspirator

The National Investigation Agency on Thursday arrested Sayed Saddiq Ali, an absconding alleged conspirator in the attack on a Bengaluru police station on August 11, officials said. A 44-year old resident of Bengaluru, Ali was allegedly invo...

Poland's Kaczynski likely to join govt amid power struggle

Polands ruling party leader Jarosaw Kaczyski is likely to formally join the coalition government in order to end a power struggle among its members, a top party member said Thursday. Ryszard Terlecki, the Law and Justice leader in parliamen...

UK is preparing human rights sanctions against Belarus

Britain is preparing sanctions on individuals allegedly involved in human rights violations in Belarus, working with the United States and Canada to hold President Alexander Lukashenko and his government to account. Foreign Secretary Domini...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020