Man held at Delhi airport for smuggling foreign currency worth Rs 11.54 lakh: Customs

A man has been arrested by customs officials for allegedly trying to smuggle out forex worth Rs 11.54 lakh at Indira Gandhi International airport here, an official statement said on Thursday. The accused was intercepted on Wednesday when he was proceeding to board a flight to Dubai.

“The customs officers recovered the foreign currency, i.e. Saudi Riyals -32,500 and Dirham- 27,500, equivalent to Rs 11.54 lakh, which was found to be concealed inside a grey colour stroller bag,” said the statement issued by the customs department. The passenger admitted that he had smuggled foreign currency and commercial goods worth approximately Rs 38 lakh in his previous five visits in the last one year, it said.

