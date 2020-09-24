Left Menu
U.S. wants to ensure more children transported in rear-facing car seats

Updated: 24-09-2020 21:09 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 20:36 IST
U.S. auto safety regulators on Thursday proposed revising recommendations to increase the number of children age 1 or younger who are transported in rear-facing car seats.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is proposing to recommend that all children 26.5 pounds or less are transported in rear-facing car seats rather than the existing recommendation for children 20 pounds or less. The agency says it is "significantly safer" for young children to be rear-facing than forward-facing in a crash.

