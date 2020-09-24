Left Menu
Telangana to resume interstate, city bus services from Sep 25

The city bus services have been under suspension since March as part of the lockdown announced to contain coronavirus. The minister directed the authorities to take appropriate steps to ensure that the bus services will be operational in compliance with the COVID-19 rules, a release said.

After a gap of over six months, the Telangana government has decided to resume bus services in the city from September 25. Inter-state bus services from Telangana to Karnataka and Maharashtra will also be restarted from Friday, an official release said on Thursday.

Transport Minister P Ajay Kumar said 25 per cent of the nearly 2,800 buses in 29 depots of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) in Greater Hyderabad would be operational. The city bus services have been under suspension since March as part of the lockdown announced to contain coronavirus.

The minister directed the authorities to take appropriate steps to ensure that the bus services will be operational in compliance with the COVID-19 rules, a release said. The TSRTC used to run about 1,700 buses in the Hyderabad region and 1,200 buses in the Secunderabad region earlier.

