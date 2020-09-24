Business briefs 2

Left Menu
K Sera Sera Box Office has entered into the cloud kitchen concept, the company said in a statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2020 21:59 IST
Chhotu Maharaj Food and Hospitality, a 100 per cent subsidiary of media and entertainment company K Sera Sera, on Thursday said it has entered the food segment with Chhotu Maharaj Cloud kitchen. K Sera Sera Box Office has entered into the cloud kitchen concept, the company said in a statement. Earlier this year, KSS' flagship company K Sera Sera Box Office came up with the dome-structured 'Cine Restaurant and Cafe' concept under the brand name of 'Chhotu Maharaj'.

The company is expecting to generate a revenue of Rs 40 crore through this business and generating lakhs of employment and entrepreneurship across the country. The ratio of the partnership between Chhotu Maharaj and the franchised owner will be 80:20, the statement added. The company has planned for only 108 outlets across Mumbai, it said adding that in the first round 30 franchisee outlets have been granted and they will commence serving food from October 17.

* * * Malabar Gold to open store in Telengana with virtual inauguration * Gold and diamond retail chain Malabar Gold and Diamonds on Thursday said the company is planning to open its 13th store in Khammam in Telangana with the one-of-its-kind virtual store on Saturday. "Our Khammam store will offer world-class shopping experience in terms of unmatched design variety with quality assurance. The store will help us spread our retail presence in Telangana," Malabar Group Chairman MP Ahammed said in a statement.

Brand ambassador of Malabar Gold and Diamonds actor Tamannah Bhatia will virtually inaugurate the store..

