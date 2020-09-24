Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nations urged to help stranded seafarers

Here's another COVID-19 problem that the UN is trying to solve: how to help more than 300,000 merchant mariners trapped at sea because of virus restrictions get home. But they lamented a lack of international coordination among states and shipping companies, and called for more cooperation and new rules to protect countries from the virus while respecting the rights of stranded merchant mariners.

PTI | United Nations | Updated: 24-09-2020 23:57 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 23:47 IST
Nations urged to help stranded seafarers
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Here's another COVID-19 problem that the UN is trying to solve: how to help more than 300,000 merchant mariners trapped at sea because of virus restrictions get home. Saying many seafarers are at a "breaking point" after as much as a year away from home, Captain Hedi Marzougui pleaded their case on Thursday at a UN-organised meeting with shipping executives and government transport officials.

He described his own experience stuck aboard his ship as the pandemic washed over the world and made shipping crews unwelcome in many ports. "We received very little information and...nations changed regulations on a daily, if not hourly basis," he said. Shipping crews felt like "second-class citizens" despite their increasingly crucial role in transporting food and medical equipment as air travel nearly collapsed.

Maritime ministers from Panama, France, Kenya and the Philippines defended steps they've taken to allow safe crew changes or otherwise ease the crisis. But they lamented a lack of international coordination among states and shipping companies, and called for more cooperation and new rules to protect countries from the virus while respecting the rights of stranded merchant mariners.

TRENDING

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Google Pay expands in Singapore; app refreshed to cater to local needs

How The Blacklist Season 8 will start – John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp share opinions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-Haas F1 could try out Mick Schumacher and Ferrari juniors

The U.S.-owned Haas Formula One team could give Mick Schumacher and other Ferrari Academy drivers Friday practice slots this season as they consider their future lineup. Team principal Guenther Steiner told reporters at the Russian Grand Pr...

COVID-19, dengue double infection treatment tricky, needs balanced approach: Doctors

There is no standard protocol for treatment of patients who have contracted a double infection of COVID-19 and dengue, and a very finely balanced approach is needed to tackle both the ailments at once, experts said on Thursday. Delhi Deputy...

Soccer-Aubameyang says he considered Arsenal exit

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang said he contemplated leaving Arsenal but opted to extend his contract after manager Mikel Arteta revitalised the Premier League club and told him that he could leave behind a legacy at the Emirates Stadium. Aubamey...

Centurion Rahul says he wasn't 'feeling in control' of his batting ahead of RCB fixture

Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul, who scored a scintillating century against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Thursday, said he was lacking confidence in his skills as a batsman heading into the teams second IPL fixture. Rahul starred with...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020