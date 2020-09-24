Left Menu
Development News Edition

Poll shows jump in approval for Brazil's Bolsonaro amid pandemic

The approval rating of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's government has jumped, with the right-wing leader enjoying growing popularity even as Brazil suffers the world's second highest COVID-19 death-toll, a poll showed on Thursday. The number of Brazilians that rate his government as great or good has risen to 40% from 29% in December, while those that view it as bad or terrible has dropped to 29% from 38% in the previous poll, the survey by CNI/Ibope said.

Reuters | Updated: 24-09-2020 23:49 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 23:49 IST
Poll shows jump in approval for Brazil's Bolsonaro amid pandemic

The approval rating of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's government has jumped, with the right-wing leader enjoying growing popularity even as Brazil suffers the world's second highest COVID-19 death-toll, a poll showed on Thursday.

The number of Brazilians that rate his government as great or good has risen to 40% from 29% in December, while those that view it as bad or terrible has dropped to 29% from 38% in the previous poll, the survey by CNI/Ibope said. While Bolsonaro has been criticized by health experts for minimizing the severity of the coronavirus and opposing lockdowns in order to keep the economy going, 50% of those polled said they approved of his way of governing the country, compared with 41% in December.

The Ibope poll, commissioned by industry lobby CNI, is in line with other recent surveys that show his popularity rising thanks in large part to emergency payments made to low-income and informal sector workers who have lost livelihoods during the pandemic. Those that do not approve of Bolsonaro's government has dropped to 41% now from 53% in December, the poll said.

Public confidence in the president has also risen, with 46% of those polled saying they trust Bolsonaro, compared with 41% in December. Those who do not trust him has declined to 51% from 56% in December. Pollster Ibope had not done a survey since December due to the pandemic, which has killed 139,000 Brazilians since March, the highest death toll after the United States.

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 now exceed 4.6 million, the third worst outbreak after the United States and India. In December, the Bolsonaro government's approval rating had been dropping steadily due to Brazil's weak economic recovery.

Ibope polled 2,000 people between Sept. 17-20. The survey has a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points.

TRENDING

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Google Pay expands in Singapore; app refreshed to cater to local needs

How The Blacklist Season 8 will start – John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp share opinions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-Haas F1 could try out Mick Schumacher and Ferrari juniors

The U.S.-owned Haas Formula One team could give Mick Schumacher and other Ferrari Academy drivers Friday practice slots this season as they consider their future lineup. Team principal Guenther Steiner told reporters at the Russian Grand Pr...

COVID-19, dengue double infection treatment tricky, needs balanced approach: Doctors

There is no standard protocol for treatment of patients who have contracted a double infection of COVID-19 and dengue, and a very finely balanced approach is needed to tackle both the ailments at once, experts said on Thursday. Delhi Deputy...

Soccer-Aubameyang says he considered Arsenal exit

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang said he contemplated leaving Arsenal but opted to extend his contract after manager Mikel Arteta revitalised the Premier League club and told him that he could leave behind a legacy at the Emirates Stadium. Aubamey...

Centurion Rahul says he wasn't 'feeling in control' of his batting ahead of RCB fixture

Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul, who scored a scintillating century against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Thursday, said he was lacking confidence in his skills as a batsman heading into the teams second IPL fixture. Rahul starred with...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020