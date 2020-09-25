Left Menu
Unusual rush at Borivali due to train cancellations: WR

The Western Railway (WR) on Thursday said the video, which appeared on social media platforms on Wednesday, was of a Virar bound 15-coach train from Churchgate when it arrived on platform number three of Borivali station at 5.22 pm. The zonal Railway, that operates suburban services on the Churchgate-Dahanu section, said cancellation of services due to heavy rains had led to crowding at Borivali.

Unusual rush at Borivali due to train cancellations: WR

A video, showing several passengers with face masks dangerously hanging on the doors of a crowded suburban train, has surfaced on social media.

The zonal Railway, that operates suburban services on the Churchgate-Dahanu section, said cancellation of services due to heavy rains had led to crowding at Borivali. "Cancellation of suburban services during the morning period due to heavy rains and flooding caused rush at Borivali which was a very unusual occurrence," a WR release stated.

Currently, the WR is operating 500 suburban services for essential services staffers. On September 23, due to heavy rains and water-logging, suburban services were disrupted for almost 7 hours between Churchgate and Andheri stations.

"The build up of crowd at Borivali was unusual and was on account of cancellations of many services," the WR stated and appealed to commuters to follow COVID-19 protocols while travelling..

