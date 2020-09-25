Left Menu
Development News Edition

India executed 194 developmental projects in 37 African countries; working to complete 77 more such projects: MoS MEA

India has also significantly increased its diplomatic footprint in Africa and now has residential diplomatic missions in 38 African countries, he said. "As we speak, today, India has executed 194 developmental projects in 37 African countries; currently working to complete 77 additional development projects in 29 countries, with a total outlay of USD 11.6 billion," Muraleedharan was quoted as saying in a statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2020 00:08 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 00:08 IST
India executed 194 developmental projects in 37 African countries; working to complete 77 more such projects: MoS MEA

India has executed 194 developmental projects in 37 African countries and is currently working to complete 77 more projects in 29 countries in the continent, with a total outlay of USD 11.6 billion, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said on Thursday. Emphasising the importance of India-Africa ties, Muraleedharan said India has already made tremendous progress in implementing the commitments made during the last India–Africa Forum Summit.

Speaking at the 15th CII-EXIM Bank India-Africa Project Partnership Conclave, he said over the last five years, India’s top leaders have made 34 visits to African nations, and India had hosted nearly 100 African leaders for diverse bilateral and multilateral engagements. India has also significantly increased its diplomatic footprint in Africa and now has residential diplomatic missions in 38 African countries, he said.

"As we speak, today, India has executed 194 developmental projects in 37 African countries; currently working to complete 77 additional development projects in 29 countries, with a total outlay of USD 11.6 billion," Muraleedharan was quoted as saying in a statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs. Grants in aid worth more than USD 700 million have been extended to African partner countries for projects in infrastructure, connectivity, skill development, security and health sectors, he said.

"India is acutely aware of the needs of our African partners for skilled and trained manpower. Therefore, capacity building has always been one of the key components of India’s development assistance to Africa," he said. India’s relations with African countries have never been a one way journey and New Delhi understands and appreciates the priorities of its African partners, he said. "We are aware and have taken note of the Agenda 2063 aimed to achieve a more prosperous Africa through inclusive and sustainable development," he said.

"In the run-up to the IAFS Summit this year, we had planned to hold the India-Africa Agriculture Ministers’ Meeting in mid-March 2020. We had already received the confirmation of many of our African colleagues to participate in this meeting. Unfortunately, that was the first major meeting to be postponed due to the pandemic," he said. The reason the 4th edition of the India Africa Forum Summit has not been held is the extraordinary once-in-a-lifetime challenge of the COVID pandemic, he said, adding, the spread of the novel coronavirus is certainly the most devastating global crisis since the second World War. "We have attempted to help our partner nations through this crisis as we always have through other crises. Prime Minister Modi has had telephone conversations with many of his African counterparts over the past few months and has conveyed India’s full support for the joint African effort against the virus," the minister said. "Our external Affairs Minister Dr. Jaishankar, has also spoken to his counterparts in several African countries and offered assistance in our joint struggle and has also discussed matters of mutual bilateral and multilateral interest," Muraleedharan said. India has provided medical aid to 85 nations worldwide, of which 25 countries are in Africa, in the form of supplies of essential drugs, including hydroxychloroquine or HCQ and 16 other essential drugs including life-saving antibiotics, he said.

Around 150 tons of medical aid worth nearly USD 10 million has been, or is in the course of being, delivered to the continent of Africa, he said..

TRENDING

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Google Pay expands in Singapore; app refreshed to cater to local needs

How The Blacklist Season 8 will start – John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp share opinions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-Haas F1 could try out Mick Schumacher and Ferrari juniors

The U.S.-owned Haas Formula One team could give Mick Schumacher and other Ferrari Academy drivers Friday practice slots this season as they consider their future lineup. Team principal Guenther Steiner told reporters at the Russian Grand Pr...

COVID-19, dengue double infection treatment tricky, needs balanced approach: Doctors

There is no standard protocol for treatment of patients who have contracted a double infection of COVID-19 and dengue, and a very finely balanced approach is needed to tackle both the ailments at once, experts said on Thursday. Delhi Deputy...

Soccer-Aubameyang says he considered Arsenal exit

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang said he contemplated leaving Arsenal but opted to extend his contract after manager Mikel Arteta revitalised the Premier League club and told him that he could leave behind a legacy at the Emirates Stadium. Aubamey...

Centurion Rahul says he wasn't 'feeling in control' of his batting ahead of RCB fixture

Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul, who scored a scintillating century against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Thursday, said he was lacking confidence in his skills as a batsman heading into the teams second IPL fixture. Rahul starred with...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020