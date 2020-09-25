Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK car output falls by nearly half in August

British car production fell by an annual 45% in August as the sector continues to suffer due to the COVID-19 pandemic pushing down demand, an industry body said on Friday.

Reuters | London | Updated: 25-09-2020 04:31 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 04:31 IST
UK car output falls by nearly half in August

British car production fell by an annual 45% in August as the sector continues to suffer due to the COVID-19 pandemic pushing down demand, an industry body said on Friday. British factories churned out 51,039 cars last month, leaving output in the first eight months of the year down by nearly 350,000 compared to the same period in 2019, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said.

"Companies are bracing for a second wave with tighter social and business restrictions making the industry’s attempts to restart even more challenging," said SMMT Chief Executive Mike Hawes. August 2019 had been a stronger-than-normal month as some carmakers did not undertake their annual summer shutdowns, having brought them forward to prepare for the original Brexit date at the end of March.

This year, output looks set to fall by around a third to just under 885,000 vehicles, according to the SMMT. The industry, Britain's biggest exporter of goods, is also facing the challenge of tumbling demand for diesel models, of electrifying model line-ups and handling potential disruption to trade resulting from Brexit.

London and Brussels are trying to negotiate a free trade deal to come into force in January as Britain leaves EU mechanisms such as the single market and customs union. "A ‘no deal’ scenario would be disastrous, with car volumes potentially falling below 750,000 by 2025, hampering sector efforts to drive investment into the new skills, facilities and technologies that will be integral to delivering a zero-carbon future," said Hawes.

TRENDING

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

How The Blacklist Season 8 will start – John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp share opinions

Google Pay expands in Singapore; app refreshed to cater to local needs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Brazil to join COVAX vaccine facility, earmarks $454 million

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro will issue decrees laying the legal groundwork for Brazil to join the global COVID-19 vaccine partnership known as COVAX and earmarking 2.5 billion reais 453.81 million for securing vaccines via the facili...

U.S. executes first Black man since resumption of federal death penalty

The U.S. government executed convicted murderer Christopher Vialva on Thursday, the first Black man to suffer the federal death penalty since the punishment was resumed this summer after a 17-year hiatus. Vialva was 19 years old when he and...

U.S. to provide $720 million Syria aid and funds for Sahel, South Sudan

The United States said on Thursday it would provide more than 720 million in humanitarian assistance in response to the crisis in Syria, plus nearly 152 million for Africas Sahel region and almost 108 million for South Sudan.Deputy Secretar...

Despite ‘compromises’, peace remains elusive in Yemen, says President, calling for international support to save his country

The United Nations had spared no effort to establish sustainable peace and to address ongoing humanitarian challenges, yet, for nearly six years Yemen has suffered from war imposed on it by those acting with the support of Iran, President...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020