Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bihar CM shares state's sustainable development efforts at UN climate roundtable

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar shared his state's policy initiatives and sustainable development efforts, including climate resilient agriculture and water conservation, aimed at contributing to the goal of limiting global temperature rise to 1.5C at a climate change roundtable hosted by the UN Secretary-General.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2020 09:46 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 09:32 IST
Bihar CM shares state's sustainable development efforts at UN climate roundtable
File photo Image Credit: IANS

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar shared his state's policy initiatives and sustainable development efforts, including climate-resilient agriculture and water conservation, aimed at contributing to the goal of limiting global temperature rise to 1.5C at a climate change roundtable hosted by the UN Secretary-General. Kumar was the only leader from India to participate in the virtual high-level Roundtable on Climate Ambition, hosted by UN chief Antonio Guterres, on the sidelines of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly on Thursday.

He said Bihar, which has two percent of the world's population, is an important stakeholder in fulfilling the international commitment mentioned in the 2016 Paris Agreement. "Considering the impacts of climate change in Bihar, in the form of an erratic pattern of rainfall, extreme heat, falling groundwater level, drought, and flash floods, we have developed our growth strategy around water conservation and greening initiatives under the 'Jal Jeevan Hariyaali Abhiyaan'," Kumar said in his video address.

He stressed that it is his government's "firm belief" that any form of life is possible only when there is water and green cover. "Our policy initiatives, including climate-resilient agriculture, conservation of surface and groundwater, solar energy, clean fuel, and biodiversity conservation is leading our growth approach to sustainable development," Kumar said.

He highlighted that Bihar's approach to afforestation is community-driven to ensure green cover outside natural forest as well. "Despite having one of the highest population density in the world, we are promoting food forestry to ensure food security along with the enhanced green cover. We have allocated an additional USD 3.5 billion from the state budget for this cause. Work is being executed in mission mode," he said.

"This would significantly contribute to the global efforts to achieve the 1.5 degrees Celsius target," he said. Kumar said Bihar looks forward to supporting the international community to design and achieve a carbon-neutral future.

Citing Mahatma Gandhi, who had said that the Earth has enough to satisfy everyone's need, but not everyone's greed, Kumar stressed that the "global community should remember this while formulating any development strategy." Kumar was speaking in the segment titled 'Aligning Nationally Determined Contributions, long-term low emission development strategies, COVID-19 recovery packages, and business plans with the 1.5C and carbon neutrality by 2050 goals.' Speaking at the event, Guterres called for every government, business, civil and international organization in the world to develop a transition plan to net-zero emissions, and boost ambition in finance and adoption as an equal priority to cutting emissions, and the only way to reach the 1.5C temperature goal. "All actors - governments, cities and companies, NGOs and international organizations need to have their own transition plans to net-zero before 2050," said the Secretary-General.

To harness the growing momentum, the Roundtable also included the announcement of a virtual Climate Ambition Summit on the 5th Anniversary of the Paris Agreement on December 12. "The fifth anniversary of the Paris Agreement on December 12, 2020, which will gather leaders from governments, business, and civil society, will be an important moment to continue raising climate ambition. I look forward to working closely on this event with the leaders of Chile, the United Kingdom, France, and others to deliver increased ambition," the Secretary-General said.

The Secretary-General's Special Envoy on Climate Finance Mark Carney said of the private finance: "It's not just moving, it's moving fast". "The private financial sector is moving. We are at a tipping point. It is not just momentum. The decisiveness of your climate policies and the NDCs (Nationally Determined Contributions) and the decisiveness of the action you take over the course of next year will allow the private sector to amplify and pull forward that adjustment in a virtuous cycle. That can help us achieve our goals." Carney also said there were calls from every major bank, the world's largest insurers, biggest pension funds, and top asset managers for the disclosure of climate-related financial information.

He said this support is truly global, stemming from almost 60 countries and with a market cap of almost USD 13 trillion and financial institutions responsible for assets of 150 trillion pounds.

TRENDING

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

How The Blacklist Season 8 will start – John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp share opinions

Google Pay expands in Singapore; app refreshed to cater to local needs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Malaysia king will not take near-term meetings amid political struggle

Malaysias King Sultan Abdullah will not be granting an audience to anyone for a week as he is under observation at a hospital, a palace official said on Friday, amid a bid by opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim to form a new government. Anwar w...

Youth for Seva Virtual Marathon launch with Padmashri Kailash Kher - Sweat for a Cause 2020 - Run, Walk or Cycle

Bengaluru Karnataka India September 25 ANIBusinessWire India Youth for Seva is launching its upcoming campaign Virtual Marathon, which is a fun initiative aimed at raising funds for providing scholarship support to underprivileged students ...

Sany India Strengthens Presence in Rajasthan

The brand inaugurates a new dealership in the blue city JodhpurPune, Maharashtra, India NewsVoirSany India, a leading manufacturer of construction equipment, heavy machinery, and renewable energy solutions further strengthened its presence ...

Farmers begin protest in Punjab, Haryana over farm bills

Farmers on Friday began their protest as part of the Punjab Bandh call against the contentious farm bills that were recently passed in the Parliament. As many as 31 farmer organizations, under the aegis of the Bharatiya Kisan Union BKU, hav...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020