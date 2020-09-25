Hitachi ABB Power Grids energises first stage of Raigarh-Pugalur UHVDC transmission link

Hitachi ABB Power Grids India along with consortium partner Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) has successfully energised the first stage of 6,000 megawatt plus 800 kilovolt ultra-high voltage direct current (UHVDC) transmission link connecting Raigarh in central India to Pugalur in Tamil Nadu. When completed, the 1,800 km two-way transmission line will have the capacity to meet the electricity needs of over eight crore people.

Hitachi ABB said the link will assist India on the journey towards increasing amounts of renewable power by bringing large amounts of renewable energy to the high consumption centres. When wind strength is low, it will support electricity demand in the south and when it is in excess, transmit clean energy to the north. That is also one of the key initiatives of the government to increase renewable energy capacity to 450 gigawatts in the nation's electricity mix, and is aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goal of affordable and clean energy.

"With the completion of the first phase of the 6,000 MW + 800 kV UHVDC project, braving difficulties posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, we will enable clean and reliable power for millions of people in the country," said N Venu, Managing Director, Hitachi ABB Power Grids India. Occupying one-third of the space of a traditional AC transmission, HVDC transmission links help to conserve land. In the current case, that amounts to a saving of 244 sq km -- about one-third the area of Bengaluru.

The mega project will also feature technologies selected to minimise the footprint of transmission stations. Hitachi ABB Power Grids introduced the HVDC technology over 30 years ago with the Vindhyachal project in 1989. Raigarh-Pugalur is the company's sixth HVDC project in India and the second UHVDC installation, following the multi-terminal North-East Agralink. (ANI)