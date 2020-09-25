FTSE 100 tracks global markets higher but set for weekly losses
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 25-09-2020 12:51 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 12:47 IST
London's FTSE 100 rose on Friday as a tech-driven rally on Wall Street spilled over to European markets, but the blue-chip index was on track to record its second consecutive weekly decline as investor confidence about an economic revival waned. The FTSE 100 index gained 0.1%, although it was down 2.9% for the week so far, with auto makers, travel stocks and insurers being the biggest laggards.
British car production fell nearly by a half in August as the sector continued to suffer due to the COVID-19 pandemic-led impact on demand, an industry body said. Vodafone Group Plc rose 0.5% on reports that the telephone operator has started talks to buy Spanish rival MasMovil with the three buyout funds who recently took it over.
