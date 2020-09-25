Indian industry leaders sign up for near-zero emissions by 2050

A coalition of leading Indian corporates has signed up an industry charter for near-zero emissions by 2050 at a virtual event at the ongoing Climate Week NYC. They include Siemens Energy India, Thermax, Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd, Shell Group of Companies India, Hindalco Industries and Tata Consulting Engineers.

The charter signatories unanimously expressed their intent to make their companies exemplars of low or zero carbon technology solutions within their sectors, and gradually bring more heavy industry sectors into the fold of the charter. Climate Week NYC is the biggest climate summit taking place from September 21 to 27 in association with the United Nations.

"Actions taken now will determine the outcome of near-zero emissions by 2050. After our assessments for electricity sector transition in India, we are excited to take forward the industry transition agenda," said Ajay Mathur, Director General of the The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI). "This charter is an important step from Indian industry to voluntarily commit themself to decarbonisation measures and to work together in key thematic areas that can make a zero-carbon future, a reality for India," he said adding that TERI will serve as the secretariat of this industry coalition.

As next steps, TERI plans to facilitate discussions among the charter signatories to narrow down upon key thematic areas that will be collectively pursued by the industry coalition. Initial proposals and ideas include working on integration of renewables in the grid, electric mobility and green hydrogen technologies. (ANI)