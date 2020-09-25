Left Menu
Development News Edition

Equity indices close over 2 pc higher, IT and auto stocks lead

Equity benchmark indices closed over 2 per cent higher on Friday on the back of across-the-board gains while Asian markets rose on hopes of a US stimulus package.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 25-09-2020 16:07 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 16:07 IST
Equity indices close over 2 pc higher, IT and auto stocks lead
HCL Technologies moved up by 5.3 pc on Friday to Rs 830.10 per share.. Image Credit: ANI

Equity benchmark indices closed over 2 per cent higher on Friday on the back of across-the-board gains while Asian markets rose on hopes of a US stimulus package. The BSE S&P Sensex was up by 835 points or 2.28 per cent at 37,389 while the Nifty 50 gained by 245 points or 2.26 per cent at 11,050.

All sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the green with Nifty IT ticking up by 3.4 per cent, auto by 3.3 per cent and FMCG by 2 per cent. Among stocks, HCL Technologies moved up by 5.3 per cent to Rs 830.10 per share while Tata Consultancy Services advanced by 3.6 per cent to close at Rs 2,417.75.

Bajaj Finserv was up by 6.6 per cent, Cipla by 5.1 per cent, Bharti Airtel by 4.9 per cent, Adani Ports by 4 per cent and Eicher Motors by 3.9 per cent. Vakrangee share price surged by nearly 10 per cent to Rs 27.10 per unit after the non-banking company was granted in-principle authorisation to set-up and operate the Bharat Bill payment operating unit from the Reserve Bank of India.

However, those which lost marginally were SBI Life, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, and UPL. Meanwhile, Asian shares rose after robust US housing data supported a late tech-driven rally on Wall Street.

Investor sentiment got a boost after reports that Democrats in the US House of Representatives are working on a 2.2 trillion dollar coronavirus stimulus package that could be voted on next week. South Korean shares were 0.27 per cent higher while Japan's Nikkei added 0.51 per cent. But Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell by 0.47 per cent. (ANI)

TRENDING

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

How The Blacklist Season 8 will start – John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp share opinions

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Google Pay expands in Singapore; app refreshed to cater to local needs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

With schools shut, Indonesian bus drivers ferry COVID-19 patients instead

For the past decade, Yusuf Iswahyu has ferried Indonesian children in his yellow bus to and from their schools.But with many shut due to COVID-19, the 29-year-old has now signed up alongside other drivers to take patients infected with the ...

'Hotel Rwanda' hero admits backing rebels, denies violence

The man portrayed as a hero in the movie Hotel Rwanda has admitted in court that he backed a rebel group, but denied that he supported any violence or killings. Paul Rusesabagina, in a pink prison uniform for his bail hearing on Friday, tol...

Chain reaction: bikes and pedestrians do battle in COVID-era Paris

Parisian commuters in their thousands reacted to the COVID-19 epidemic by ditching public transport and walking or biking instead, but now they find themselves fighting each other for space on the crowded streets.Twice daily during rush hou...

CISF nabs man with Rs 35L 'suspicious' cash at Delhi Metro station

The CISF has apprehended a man for allegedly carrying Rs 35 lakh suspicious cash at a Delhi Metro station, officials said FridayThey said the passenger, Ajmalbhai 44, was intercepted on Thursday at the Tagore Garden stationRs 35 lakh was de...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020