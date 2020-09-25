Left Menu
Chinese fintech Ant sidelines banks in distribution of funds targeting its IPO

As five Chinese mutual funds targeting Ant Group's hotly-anticipated IPO kicked off subscriptions on Friday, retail investors found the only non-direct channel through which to buy the products was online payment platform Alipay.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 25-09-2020 16:38 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 16:22 IST
As five Chinese mutual funds targeting Ant Group's hotly-anticipated IPO kicked off subscriptions on Friday, retail investors found the only non-direct channel through which to buy the products was online payment platform Alipay. Alipay is controlled by the Chinese fintech giant itself, so the unprecedented arrangement, which sidelines banks and brokerages, highlights Ant's clout in online sales and threatens to disrupt traditional fund sales models.

"This is the first time banks are being excluded from mutual fund sales," one bank official said, speaking on condition of anonymity. "For banks, it really hurts. Ant is attempting to break the dominance of banks in fund sales."

Ant , backed by Alibaba Group, plans a dual listing in Hong Kong and Shanghai's STAR Market to raise about $35 billion in what could be the world's largest initial public offering. On Friday, money managers including China Asset Management Co, E Fund Management Co and Penghua Fund Management started raising as much as a combined 60 billion yuan in five funds that will participate in the Ant IPO as strategic investors, with a lock-up period of 18 months.

But Ant's fund sales subsidiary is the sole distributor of the five funds, according to the sales documents. Ant did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment.

By bypassing traditional sales channels, Ant is throwing down the gauntlet to banks, analysts said. "Increasingly, tech-savvy young people are moving money away from bank deposits, into wealth management products being sold online," said Liu Yun, an analyst at Chasing Securities.

By the close of business, Ant's advertisement promoting the newly-launched funds drew more than 3 million clicks on its super-app Alipay. An investor who gave only his surname, Han, bought 10,000 yuan worth of the Penghua fund, saying investing in Ant entailed little risk.

But others balked at the funds' 18-month lock-up period. "If I buy the funds now, I can only take out the money in 2022," said retail investor Liu Xiaobing. "That's not efficient use of capital."

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

