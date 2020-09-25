Left Menu
Development News Edition

HappyEasyGo guarantees lowest airfares and promises double refund

25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HappyEasyGo (HEG), one of the leading online travel platforms, based in Gurugram has announced 'Lowest Air fare Guarantee scheme' on Domestic Flight Bookings in India.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2020 16:47 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 16:47 IST
HappyEasyGo guarantees lowest airfares and promises double refund

NEW DELHI, Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HappyEasyGo (HEG), one of the leading online travel platforms, based in Gurugram has announced 'Lowest Air fare Guarantee scheme' on Domestic Flight Bookings in India. A one-of-its-kind campaign presently 'Find Lower and Get Double' is now live at HEG website.

Under the campaign, HEG is promising lowest possible rate flight tickets at its platform. HappyEasyGo also promises its customers a refund of 200% of the fare difference, up to a maximum of Rs. 5,000 if they find a lower fare subject to the applicable terms & conditions attached to the scheme. HEG assures its customers that within one hour of booking a domestic flight at HEG website, if a customer finds a lower airfare of same itinerary (terms & conditions apply) on any other aggregator websites (India-based OTA), it will refund the fare difference as promised. These refund payments will be made in the Happy Gold of HappyEasyGo Rewards subject to the fulfilment of applicable wallet terms & conditions.

Assertive about this scheme, HEG is elated to launch this scheme for its customers. As country eases lockdown norms and more domestic flights resume, people will start planning their trips for business & leisure purposes via flights. The lowest price guarantee scheme encourages and ensures the patrons about the Company's best intention in offering lowest price to anyone who wants to book their journey through HEG's platform. HEG aims to reiterate its mission to offer best-in-class products and services at the lowest prices to the clients. About HappyEasyGo Founded in 2017, HappyEasyGo is amongst the fastest growing air ticket booking platforms in India. Recently ventured into the hotel booking, it is already showcasing a promising potential in the space. Millions of businesspersons and holidaymakers book flights and hotels with HappyEasyGo and enjoy big savings with HappyEasyGo deals, coupons and promotional offers.

'The plethora of offers by HappyEasyGo helps people save thousands of rupees on their air travel. A minimum discount of 10% is available for customers on their flight booking with HappyEasyGo. Those travelling on domestic sectors can save more than Rs.600 with the ongoing Special Flight Sale. Travelers also can have a minimum of 12% off discount on each of their hotel bookings.' PWR PWR.

TRENDING

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

How The Blacklist Season 8 will start – John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp share opinions

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Google Pay expands in Singapore; app refreshed to cater to local needs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Spanish government wants partial Madrid city lockdown, local authorities differ

The Spanish government has recommended reimposing a partial lockdown on all of Madrid city to curb the spread of coronavirus after local authorities imposed restrictions on just some areas of the wider region, the health minister said on Fr...

With schools shut, Indonesian bus drivers ferry COVID-19 patients instead

For the past decade, Yusuf Iswahyu has ferried Indonesian children in his yellow bus to and from their schools.But with many shut due to COVID-19, the 29-year-old has now signed up alongside other drivers to take patients infected with the ...

'Hotel Rwanda' hero admits backing rebels, denies violence

The man portrayed as a hero in the movie Hotel Rwanda has admitted in court that he backed a rebel group, but denied that he supported any violence or killings. Paul Rusesabagina, in a pink prison uniform for his bail hearing on Friday, tol...

Chain reaction: bikes and pedestrians do battle in COVID-era Paris

Parisian commuters in their thousands reacted to the COVID-19 epidemic by ditching public transport and walking or biking instead, but now they find themselves fighting each other for space on the crowded streets.Twice daily during rush hou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020