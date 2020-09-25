Left Menu
KVIC appoints fashion icon Sunil Sethi as advisor

Sethi will advise the Commission on latest design interventions in the readymade garments segment as well as the promotion of Khadi in India and abroad.

Updated: 25-09-2020 17:49 IST
According to a statement of KVIC, Mr Sethi’s appointment is for a period of one year. Earlier, renowned fashion designer Ms Ritu Beri served as an advisor to KVIC whose term expired recently. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)

The Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) has appointed Shri Sunil Sethi, a leading personality in the Indian fashion industry, as its advisor. Sethi will advise the Commission on latest design interventions in the readymade garments segment as well as the promotion of Khadi in India and abroad.

According to a statement of KVIC, Mr Sethi's appointment is for a period of one year. Earlier, renowned fashion designer Ms Ritu Beri served as an advisor to KVIC whose term expired recently.

KVIC said that Mr Sethi has over four decades of experience in global merchandising, where he has contributed significantly to the growth of Indian handicrafts, design and the textile industry, through many innovative and successful initiatives. As Chairman of the Fashion Design Council of India, which is represented by 400 designers, Sethi has been working to take the Indian fashion industry global.

"Sustainable growth of Khadi in the fashion industry, both locally and internationally, is the key idea behind the appointment. KVIC has already marked its advent on the global platform and from here on we must capitalize on every opportunity. Khadi artisans are capable of producing the finest quality and the most unique fabric in the world and with the newest design innovations, Khadi can be a favourite of a vast global consumer segment," KVIC Chairman, Shri Vinai Kumar Saxena said.

Incidentally, KVIC said, this is also aligned with the clarion call of the Prime Minister - Local to Global and Vocal for Local - in the context of Indian manufacturing sector. The development assumes greater significance in wake of the growing buzz around Indian handcrafted products and the consumers increasingly becoming fashion-oriented.

KVIC informed that before being appointed Advisor to the KVIC, Sethi has discharged advisory roles in various government bodies like the HHEC, National Crafts Museum and Hastkala Academy, Ministry of Textile, Ministry of Tourism and Ministry of Culture. He has also served as Member, Board of Governors, at the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT).

(With Inputs from PIB)

