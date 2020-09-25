Left Menu
Development News Edition

Businesses to display 'best before date' of loose sweets from Oct 1: FSSAI

In a letter to the commissioner of food safety of all states and Union Territories, FSSAI said "...in the public interest and to ensure food safety, it has been decided that in case of non-packaged/ loose sweets, the container/tray holding sweets at the outlet for sale should display the 'Best Before Date' of the product mandatorily with effect from October 1, 2020." The food business operators (FBOs) might also display the date of manufacturing voluntarily, it added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2020 22:21 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 21:51 IST
Businesses to display 'best before date' of loose sweets from Oct 1: FSSAI
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Food regulator FSSAI has made it mandatory for food business operators to display 'best before date' of non-packaged sweets with effect from October 1 as part of its efforts to ensure safe safety. In a letter to the commissioner of food safety of all states and Union Territories, FSSAI said "...in the public interest and to ensure food safety, it has been decided that in case of non-packaged/ loose sweets, the container/tray holding sweets at the outlet for sale should display the 'Best Before Date' of the product mandatorily with effect from October 1, 2020." The food business operators (FBOs) might also display the date of manufacturing voluntarily, it added. "The FBOs shall decide and display the 'Best Before Date' of sweets depending on the nature of the products and the local conditions," the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) said in the letter dated September 25. An indicative list of shelf life of various types of sweets is available on the FSSAI website. All FBOs dealing in sweets must comply with these directions, the FSSAI said, adding that food safety commissioners should ensure compliance.

TRENDING

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

How The Blacklist Season 8 will start – John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp share opinions

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

MeitY and NITI Aayog to organize mega virtual summit on AI- RAISE 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Judges skeptical of Trump's arguments over tax returns

A federal appeals court on Friday expressed deep skepticism toward Donald Trumps arguments against letting Manhattans top prosecutor obtain his tax returns in connection with a criminal probe into the U.S. president and his businesses. With...

White House slams FBI chief Wray over voter fraud testimony

FBI Director Christopher Wray faced criticism from the White House for the second time in a week on Friday when President Donald Trumps chief of staff questioned his ability to detect voter fraud as the November election draws near. Wray to...

Goa: Crime branch raids a gambling den, takes five accused in custody

The Crime Branch on Friday arrested five people and seized Rs 53,000 from a gambling den operating in Maulinguem.As per the agency, the accused were playing Teen Pana at the time of the raid.The Crime Branch team led by PI Satish Gaude raid...

Europe regulator sees November lifting of Boeing 737 MAX flight ban

Boeings grounded 737 MAX could receive regulatory approval to resume flying in November and enter service by the end of the year, Europes chief aviation safety regulator said on Friday. For the first time in a year and a half I can say ther...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020