Assam govt to provide loan to entrepreneurs to revive tourism sector

Under the 'Paryatan Sanjeevani Scheme', loan between Rs 1 lakh and Rs 20 lakh will be extended to interested local youths to take up new initiatives so that the tourism sector gets a fresh lease of life amid the coronavirus crisis, he said. As part of the scheme, the advances will be provided for five years, while the state government will give first year's interest, he said, adding there will be a one-year moratorium on repayment.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 26-09-2020 00:02 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 23:24 IST
Assam govt to provide loan to entrepreneurs to revive tourism sector
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday announced a new scheme under which loan up to Rs 20 lakh with interest subsidy would be provided to entrepreneurs to revive the tourism industry, the worst- affected sector by the COVID-19 pandemic. Under the 'Paryatan Sanjeevani Scheme', loan between Rs 1 lakh and Rs 20 lakh will be extended to interested local youths to take up new initiatives so that the tourism sector gets a fresh lease of life amid the coronavirus crisis, he said.

As part of the scheme, the advances will be provided for five years, while the state government will give first year's interest, he said, adding there will be a one-year moratorium on repayment. Speaking at the 'Toursim Conclave', Sonowal also inaugurated another scheme -'Paryatan Sarathi', which will provide information about Assam tourism, facilities for bookings, tour packages, hotels along with online payment gateway options.

"The tourism sector has been playing a vital role in strengthening the economic foundation of various countries across the globe. Even in Assam, tourism as an industry has immense potential," he added. Sonowal said collective efforts are required to take the tourism industry out of the crisis and make it thriving around the year.

He also said the students who are getting formal education on tourism in different institutions of the state will have to take a proactive role for promotion of the sector.

