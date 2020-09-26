Left Menu
Development News Edition

FAA chief set to conduct 737 MAX evaluation flight next week

The FAA and regulators from Canada, European Union Aviation Safety Agency Brazil earlier this week concluded the Joint Operations Evaluation Board (JOEB) assessing Boeing’s proposed 737 MAX training. A draft Flight Standardization Board report including the JOEB findings will released for public comment in the "near future," the FAA said, and it must still finalize a directive outlining software upgrades and other changes that all 737 MAX planes must undergo before resuming flights.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 26-09-2020 01:33 IST | Created: 26-09-2020 01:27 IST
FAA chief set to conduct 737 MAX evaluation flight next week
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Federal Aviation Administration Chief Steve Dickson is set to conduct an evaluation flight at the controls of a Boeing 737 MAX next week, a key milestone as the U.S. planemaker works to win approval to resume flights, the agency told lawmakers. The Boeing 737 MAX has been grounded since March 2019 after two fatal crashes killed 346 people. Dickson, who was previously a commercial airline pilot, plans to undergo simulator training before the flight and will then share his observations with FAA technical staff.

It is not typical for an FAA administrator to fly an airplane before it returns to service. Dickson has repeatedly said he would not sign off until he flew it himself and was "satisfied that I would put my own family on it without a second thought." The FAA told U.S. lawmakers in an email Friday that Dickson and FAA Deputy Administrator Dan Elwell "will be in Seattle next week to take the recommended training." The flight by Dickson will fulfill "his promise to fly the aircraft before the FAA approves its return to service."

Boeing shares were up 6.7%. The FAA and regulators from Canada, European Union Aviation Safety Agency Brazil earlier this week concluded the Joint Operations Evaluation Board (JOEB) assessing Boeing's proposed 737 MAX training.

A draft Flight Standardization Board report including the JOEB findings will released for public comment in the "near future," the FAA said, and it must still finalize a directive outlining software upgrades and other changes that all 737 MAX planes must undergo before resuming flights. Given required time for public comments, it appears MAX could get final FAA approval to return to service sometime in November, sources briefed on the matter said.

Earlier Friday, Europe's chief aviation safety regulator said the MAX could receive regulatory approval to resume flying in November and enter service by the end of the year. "For the first time in a year and a half, I can say there's an end in sight to work on the MAX," said Patrick Ky, executive director of the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA).

Ky said Boeing had agreed to install the computerized third-sensor system on the next version of the plane, the 230-seat 737 MAX 10, followed by retrofits on the rest of the fleet later.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 filming details, vault might have slid deeper into earth

Science News Roundup: Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death; Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Fans of boy band BTS join swarm of Ants chasing South Korea's hit IPO; New York's Metropolitan Opera to remain closed for another year and more

World Bank approves $450m to support Pakistan’s transition to clean energy resources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

India reported 86,052 new coronavirus cases on Friday and was set to overtake the United States by next month as the worlds worst-affected nation, while the World Health Organization warned the global death toll could double to 2 million be...

Ethiopia tells U.N. 'no intention' of using dam to harm Egypt, Sudan

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed told the United Nations on Friday that his country has no intention of harming Sudan and Egypt with a giant hydropower dam on the Blue Nile that has caused a bitter water dispute between the three countri...

Trudeau says he will 'take into account' U.S. drug import plans but will put Canadians first

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday that while he is willing to entertain demands from the United States for Canadian medications, he would put the nations needs first.In a bid to lower drug prices, U.S. President Donald T...

Costa Rica signs up for COVAX vaccines for one million doses

The Costa Rican government announced on Friday it has signed up for the World Health Organizations COVAX facility vaccine program to be able to pre-order more than one million doses of its coronavirus vaccines once they are made available.T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020