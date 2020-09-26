Left Menu
Development News Edition

Credit metrics of leading pharma companies to remain stable: ICRA

The global demand scenario for Indian pharmaceutical industry is largely expected to remain stable due to inelastic nature of prescription drugs, investment information agency ICRA has said.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-09-2020 13:12 IST | Created: 26-09-2020 13:12 IST
Credit metrics of leading pharma companies to remain stable: ICRA
The profitability has improved temporarily owing to lower marketing and administrative spend during lockdown. Image Credit: ANI

The global demand scenario for Indian pharmaceutical industry is largely expected to remain stable due to inelastic nature of prescription drugs, investment information agency ICRA has said. Though some impact on volume growth will be felt owing to Covid-19 lockdowns and lower economic growth, the impact will be felt more in less developed countries, which are additionally negatively impacted owing to low crude oil prices.

Besides, higher domestic sales during March led by stocking up of chronic and essential medicine will also have some impact on FY21 sales, it said in the report on trends and outlook. But worryingly, the domestic pharmaceutical industry is highly dependent on imports with more than 60 per cent of its active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) requirement being imported. In some specific APIs like cephalosporins, azithromycin and penicillin, the dependence is as high as 80 to 90 per cent.

Of the total imports of APIs and intermediates into India, China accounts for 65 to 70 per cent. ICRA said the recent introduction Rs 10,000 crore bulk drugs park and production linked incentives for API manufacturers by the government will lead to reduced dependence for the domestic formulators on imports from China and augurs well in the long run to manage supply disruptions.

The incentive scheme covers 53 APIs, which are critical from import dependence on China with few API or key starting materials (KSMs) being entirely imported. Overall, India currently imports more than 50 per cent of the API or KSMs from China. On the other hand, said ICRA, the US revenue growth for Indian pharma players remains exposed to delays in re-inspection of facilities under warning letter as US Food and Drug Administration has put on hold all routine inspections till further notice. Pre-approval inspections for specific products started in August based on desktop audits.

Additionally, the ban on exporting several products within European Union will negatively impact Indian companies with European manufacturing bases. But Indian players will benefit from rupee depreciation vis-a-vis US dollar and euro. However, a part of the benefit will be nullified as several emerging market currencies have sharply appreciated against rupee.

Hence the credit metrics of leading pharma companies are likely to remain stable due to steady growth prospects in regulated markets and limited dependence on bank borrowings, said ICRA. "The key sensitivity to our outlook remains productivity of R&D expenditure, operational risk related to increased level of due diligence by regulatory agencies and price controls." (ANI)

TRENDING

Food Wars: Did Season 5 mark end or Season 6 can be renewed?

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 filming details, vault might have slid deeper into earth

Science News Roundup: Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert and more

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 India price leaked: Here is how much it could cost you

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Recurrent heart attacks on the decline, yet risk remains high: Study

According to new research, after surviving a heart attack, the proportion of patients who experience a repeat attack within a year fall between 2008 and 2017, with a greater decline in women than men. The research was published today in the...

India, Bangladesh ties built on trust, mutual respect: Envoy

India and Bangladesh are partners in development and the bilateral cooperation transcends mere transactions as it is built on trust and mutual respect, the Indian envoy here said. Indian High Commissioner Riva Ganguly Das, addressing an onl...

Mamata rakes up 2019 bust desecration to attack 'outsiders' on Vidyasagar's 200th birth anniv

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday paid tribute to Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar on his bicentenary birth anniversary, and seized the occasion to hit out at certain outsiders, who, according to her, had desecrated a bust of ...

India, Denmark ink pact to increase cooperation on IPRs 

India and Denmark on Saturday inked a Memorandum of Understanding MoU to increase cooperation in the area of intellectual property rights IPRs by exchanging best practices and collaborating in training programmes. The two sides will draw up...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020