Left Menu
Development News Edition

OYO to triple room count in HP by 2022: CEO

It can be estimated that tripling of the room count may lead to providing about more job opportunities by 2022.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 26-09-2020 16:12 IST | Created: 26-09-2020 16:04 IST
OYO to triple room count in HP by 2022: CEO
OYO Image Credit: ANI

OYO Hotels and Homes has set a target of tripling its room count in Himachal Pradesh in the next two years, the hospitality chain said on Saturday. In a meeting with Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur here on Friday evening, OYO founder and group CEO Ritesh Agarwal apprised him how the company has enabled significant economic opportunities in Himachal and remains committed to generating more employment and entrepreneurship through the growing network of its hotels and homes in the state, an OYO spokesperson said here on Saturday.

OYO opened its doors in the state in 2015 and since then it has added over 570 hotels and 7,500 rooms especially in Shimla, Dharamsala, Kasauli and Manali to its chain while generating over 3,000 indirect job opportunities, he added. It can be estimated that tripling of the room count may lead to providing about more job opportunities by 2022. Agarwal told Thakur that the state is among the strongest performing markets for OYO and the company is committed to doubling economic opportunities and presence in the state shortly.

OYO is further planning to launch a startup accelerator programme where it will partner to groom budding entrepreneurs from the state in the travel and hospitality business, he added.

TRENDING

Food Wars: Did Season 5 mark end or Season 6 can be renewed?

Science News Roundup: Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert and more

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 filming details, vault might have slid deeper into earth

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 India price leaked: Here is how much it could cost you

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Paddy procurement to commence in Haryana from Sunday

The procurement of PR-126 variety of paddy will start from September 27 in Haryana, a senior official said here on Saturday. Additional Chief Secretary, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department, P K Das, said that the PR-126 var...

Six recovered COVID-19 men's hockey players have integrated with team: Reid

The six hockey players who contracted COVID-19 last month have integrated with the rest of their teammates and are close to reaching peak fitness, mens national team head coach Graham Reid said on Saturday. Captain Manpreet Singh, Surender ...

92 areas of England on COVID-19 watchlist; London Mayor wants stringent curbs

The UK governments COVID-19 watchlist has been expanded from 58 to 92, including all boroughs of London, as the rate of infection continues to rise across Britain. London Mayor Sadiq Khan said he has spoken to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnso...

Russia's COVID-19 cases rise to 1,143,571

Moscow Russia, September 26 ANISputnik Russia has registered 7,523 new cases of the coronavirus disease over the preceding 24 hours, up from 7,212 a day earlier, which brings the cumulative total to 1,143,571, the federal response center sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020