Left Menu
Development News Edition

Punjab marriage palace owners seek reopening

This has rendered hundreds of vendors connected with marriage functions and other events jobless, resulting in massive unemployment and extreme financial distress for marriage palace owners, he added. Karamjit Singh Canadian, joint secretary of the body, said all norms related to coronavirus will be followed once allowed to operate marriage palaces and resorts.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 26-09-2020 17:28 IST | Created: 26-09-2020 17:18 IST
Punjab marriage palace owners seek reopening
Representative image Image Credit:

A body representing owners of marriage palaces and resorts on Saturday demanded from the Punjab government that they be allowed to operate with coronavirus norms in place. The body also threatened to resort to an agitation if the permission was not granted to them by the month-end. Sukhdev Singh Sidhu, president, Punjab Marriage Palace and Resort Association (PMPARA), said they could not understand why they were not being permitted to operate despite having spacious gardens, halls and proper parking. On the contrary, hotels, restaurants, malls, gyms and markets that have been allowed to operate are having less space, he said, adding that coronavirus standard operating procedures can be implemented easily by them. Sidhu said his association has already handed over a letter in this regard to Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.

"There is no forthcoming action yet by the Punjab government. We want to give the state government an ultimatum that if it does not take the decision of reopening marriage palaces and resorts by end of this month, the association will adopt a course of agitation and protest from October 2," he said. Sidhu said Punjab has over 5,000 marriage palaces and resorts which have been closed for over seven months. This has rendered hundreds of vendors connected with marriage functions and other events jobless, resulting in massive unemployment and extreme financial distress for marriage palace owners, he added.

Karamjit Singh Canadian, joint secretary of the body, said all norms related to coronavirus will be followed once allowed to operate marriage palaces and resorts. "A majority of venues have a capacity to accommodate 1,000-2,000 guests. If the government allows reopening with 300 guests per event, all vendors left jobless will get work. Even the state government will gain as revenue will start pouring in," he said. Under the current phase of the coronavirus lockdown, most states neighbouring Punjab have allowed events up to 100 guests while marriage palaces and resorts in the state remain shut.

Raman Khanna, president, Mohali Marriage Palace Association, said the marriage season has started and they are feeling the heat as people from Punjab are heading for Chandigarh, Panchkula or even Himachal to organise marriages." "This coupled with months of zero income may result in the closure of most marriage palaces and resorts if the government does not get up from its slumber and orders reopening," he said..

TRENDING

Food Wars: Did Season 5 mark end or Season 6 can be renewed?

Science News Roundup: Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert and more

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 filming details, vault might have slid deeper into earth

5G, its impact on Cybersecurity and Measures for Enhanced Protection

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Paris knife attacker suspect says wanted to go after Charlie Hebdo-source

The man believed to have attacked and wounded two people with a meat cleaver on Friday is cooperating with the police and said he had targeted weekly satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo, a police source told Reuters. The attack took place in f...

The Sims 5 development revealed, Know Andrew Wilson’s opinion on fifth videogame

When is The Sims 5 going to be released The videogame aficionados have been waiting for a long time to know the release date of The Sims 5 for a long time. The Sims 5 is one of the most anticipated video games, thanks to the massive global ...

Lebanon's prime minister-designate steps down in blow to French initiative

Lebanons prime minister-designate quit on Saturday after trying for almost a month to line up a non-partisan cabinet, dealing a blow to a French bid aimed at rallying sectarian leaders to tackle the worst crisis since the nations 1975-1990 ...

Motorcycling-Rossi, 41, signs up for another year in MotoGP

Italian great Valentino Rossi will race for the Petronas Yamaha MotoGP team next season after signing a one-year contract renewal, Yamaha said on Saturday.Yamaha said the 41-year-old nine-time world champion would have the Japanese manufact...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020