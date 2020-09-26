Left Menu
Development News Edition

Need to radically reform health sector, says Vice President Naidu

The disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic must be seen as an opportunity to radically reform the health sector by effectively harnessing the power of technology and artificial intelligence powered tools, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said on Saturday. "Disruption caused by the pandemic must be seen as an opportunity to radically reform our health sector," Naidu said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-09-2020 21:10 IST | Created: 26-09-2020 21:08 IST
Need to radically reform health sector, says Vice President Naidu
Asserting the need to deliver quality healthcare to all irrespective of where one is living, Naidu said that healthcare and medical facilities should be accessible and affordable for all. Image Credit: ANI

The disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic must be seen as an opportunity to radically reform the health sector by effectively harnessing the power of technology and artificial intelligence-powered tools, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said on Saturday. Addressing an event of American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (AAPI) online, he called for the digitisation of health records and creation of a national platform to facilitate collection of comprehensive healthcare data across the country.

This, Naidu said, will ensure that all stakeholders in the health sector are digitally connected. He felt that the analysis of data collected can produce valuable information, which can be used to improve the effectiveness of the health system. "Disruption caused by the pandemic must be seen as an opportunity to radically reform our health sector," Naidu said. The vice president opined that as the world's second-most-populous country with a track record of rapid economic growth, India faces both unique challenges and unprecedented opportunities in the sphere of public health.

Asserting the need to deliver quality healthcare to all irrespective of where one is living, Naidu said that healthcare and medical facilities should be accessible and affordable for all. He cautioned that these challenges are not simple enough to be tackled by the government alone and called for concerted and coordinated efforts from both the private and public sectors. Naidu asked private sector players to strengthen the hands of the government in its quest to deliver quality healthcare to the last citizen.

Observing that countries with strong primary healthcare systems have better health outcomes, the vice president emphasised the need to strengthen India's primary healthcare system. "The private sector must collaborate with various state governments in establishing state-of-the-art primary healthcare facilities in each district", he said.

TRENDING

Food Wars: Did Season 5 mark end or Season 6 can be renewed?

Science News Roundup: Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert and more

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 filming details, vault might have slid deeper into earth

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 India price leaked: Here is how much it could cost you

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Dortmund slumps to 2-0 Bundesliga defeat in Augsburg

One week after its young attacking stars impressed in the Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund slumped to a 2-0 defeat at Augsburg. Gio Reyna, Jadon Sancho, Erling Haaland and Jude Bellingham grabbed the headlines in beating Borussia Mnchengladbac...

UP reports 4,412 fresh COVID-19 cases

As many as 4,412 fresh COVID-19 cases took Uttar Pradeshs infection tally to 3,82,835 on Saturday, while 69 more deaths pushed the toll to 5,517, according to a health official. There are 57,086 active cases in the state and currently, 29,2...

J&K: IGP reviews border security grid amid dropping of weapons by drones

A senior police officer on Saturday reviewed the border security grid and national highway security while urging his men to further strengthen relations with people of border areas to foil the nefarious designs of anti-national elements to ...

Brazil's Bolsonaro leaves hospital after bladder stone surgery

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro left the hospital on Saturday early afternoon after a scheduled surgery on Friday morning to remove a bladder stone. Bolsonaros health has been a matter of public concern after he was stabbed in 2018 while...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020