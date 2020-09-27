Left Menu
Development News Edition

Citi helps COVID-struck Indians in kind, pumps in Rs 75 cr for pandemic-related aid

Over 700 tonnes of essentials which majorly include food items have reached over 20,000 beneficiaries identified by the Wall Street bank's employees in the country as part of the programme, they said. While different companies adopt different approaches for engaging with the community, a lot of focus seems to be on cash transfers, especially the newly-launched PM-CARES Fund.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-09-2020 22:41 IST | Created: 27-09-2020 22:41 IST
Citi helps COVID-struck Indians in kind, pumps in Rs 75 cr for pandemic-related aid

Adopting a different approach that focuses on helping the pandemic-affected in kind rather than cash, American lender Citi has extended aid worth Rs 75 crore in a country-wide programme focusing on delivering essentials to households, and other initiatives, officials have said. Over 700 tonnes of essentials which majorly include food items have reached over 20,000 beneficiaries identified by the Wall Street bank's employees in the country as part of the programme, they said.

While different companies adopt different approaches for engaging with the community, a lot of focus seems to be on cash transfers, especially the newly-launched PM-CARES Fund. According to ratings agency Crisil's estimates, Rs 4,316 crore have been allocated by top corporates to the PM-CARES Fund while Rs 3,221 crore have gone to other aspects related to the pandemic. Apart from essentials, the bank paid for the testing of over 1 lakh individuals from low-income households in Maharashtra, and provided one million meals to migrants and supported six start-ups working on various aspects related to the pandemic, including in the discovery of a vaccine, officials said.

They added that some of these funds will also be utilised to support a few mid to long term initiatives that are being planned currently. For the essentials programme, it initiated the 'You Nominate, We Donate' programme after the spread of the pandemic, wherein employees flagged potential beneficiaries to the bank.

"We saw this as a way for our family to show their appreciation to those who have been there for them in their own way…this is an extraordinary situation, and we wanted our employees to feel part of the process of serving our communities," Citi India chief executive Ashu Khullar said. A single packet containing a month's supplies for a family, including 10 kg rice, 10 kg wheat flour, 5 kg pulses, 1 kg salt and 2 kg sugar, tea or coffee, toothpaste, bathing soap, feminine hygiene products and clothes washing soap was handed over to the beneficiaries, the bank said.

Its public affairs officer Debasis Ghosh said the nutritional value, brands, and dietary preferences for each city were primary considerations taken on board while extending the help. Almost three-fourths of its employees participated in the programme, helping identify the beneficiaries. Over 1.15 lakh calls were made to all the beneficiaries to check their antecedents and coordinate.

So far, more than 900 trucks have travelled 70,000 km to deliver over 740 tonnes of rations to 22,500 families, which translates to over 6.75 million meals over a month for more than one lakh individuals, the bank said. Ghosh said it has over 3,000 more packages which will be delivered to the needy.

TRENDING

Tremors felt in Cape Town after earthquake off South African coast

Science News Roundup: Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert and more

Astronomers determine how disk galaxies evolve so smoothly

The Sims 5 development revealed, Know Andrew Wilson’s opinion on fifth videogame

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Biden, fellow Democrats focus on healthcare in Supreme Court fight

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and fellow Democrats on Sunday made it clear that their opposition to President Donald Trumps Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett, will focus on the possibility she could cast a decisive vote...

Sensational Tewatia hits five sixes in an over to take RR to incredible win over KXIP

Rahul Tewatia struck five sixes in an over at the fag end of the match as Rajasthan Royals recorded the highest runchase in IPL history, beating Kings XI Punjab by four wickets in a high-scoring encounter here on Sunday. Chasing a stiff 224...

Tennis-Tough Gauff downs ninth seed Konta in Paris

American teenager Coco Gauff made an impressive return to the Grand Slam stage when she brushed aside last years semi-finalist Johanna Konta 6-3 6-3 to advance into the second round of the French Open on Sunday. Less than a month after a fi...

SCOREBOARD

Rajasthan Royals InningsJos Buttler c Sarfaraz Khan b Cottrell 4Steven Smith c Shami b Neesham 50Sanju Samson c Rahul b Shami 85Rahul Tewatia c Mayank Agarwal b Shami 53Robin Uthappa c Pooran b Shami 9Jofra Archer not out 13Riyan Parag b M ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020