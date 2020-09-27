Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jordan reopens trade gateway with Syria after month-long COVID closure

The country's other land crossings with Saudi Arabia, Israel and the Palestinian territories have been only open for commercial goods since a lockdown in March to stem the pandemic. Syrian authorities said 70 trailers carrying, mostly fresh produce, entered Jordan on Sunday, including transit cargo heading to Gulf markets and Iraq.

Reuters | Updated: 27-09-2020 23:23 IST | Created: 27-09-2020 23:23 IST
Jordan reopens trade gateway with Syria after month-long COVID closure

Jordan on Sunday resumed its land border traffic with Syria, following a more than month-long closure, after applying new rules to prevent truck drivers spreading the novel coronavirus into the kingdom, officials and businessmen said.

They said authorities imposed back-to-back handling of goods to ensure Syrian, Lebanese truck drivers and others entering the kingdom maintain a social distance from Jordanian customs officials. Officials said in mid-August they had to close the crossing, the main gateway for goods from Lebanon and Syria to the Gulf, after dozens of infections among border officials linked to a spike in cases in neighbouring Syria.

Before the decade-old conflict in Syria, the Nasib-Jaber crossing was also a transit route for hundreds of trucks a day transporting goods between Europe and Turkey and the Gulf in a multi-billion dollar annual trade. The closure hit trade that had already shrunk because of the impact of COVID-19 and the Caesar Act - the toughest U.S. sanctions yet that came into force in June and prohibited foreign companies trading with Damascus.

"We have had millions of dollars of losses as a result of the closure," said Mohammad al Daoud, the president of the Jordanian Truck Owners' Association that represents over 17,000 trucks. The country's other land crossings with Saudi Arabia, Israel and the Palestinian territories have been only open for commercial goods since a lockdown in March to stem the pandemic.

Syrian authorities said 70 trailers carrying, mostly fresh produce, entered Jordan on Sunday, including transit cargo heading to Gulf markets and Iraq. While the crossing was closed, Syria's only normally operating frontier crossing had been with Lebanon, which itself has no other functioning land borders.

Lebanon was also hit hard by the closure. It relies on the crossing for overland connections to all other countries because its only other frontier is with Israel, with which it has no ties. "This crossing is an economic lifeline for all our land exports," said Ibrahim al Tarshishi, the head of the Lebanese farmers' association.

TRENDING

Tremors felt in Cape Town after earthquake off South African coast

Science News Roundup: Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert and more

Astronomers determine how disk galaxies evolve so smoothly

The Sims 5 development revealed, Know Andrew Wilson’s opinion on fifth videogame

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Biden, fellow Democrats focus on healthcare in Supreme Court fight

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and fellow Democrats on Sunday made it clear that their opposition to President Donald Trumps Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett, will focus on the possibility she could cast a decisive vote...

Sensational Tewatia hits five sixes in an over to take RR to incredible win over KXIP

Rahul Tewatia struck five sixes in an over at the fag end of the match as Rajasthan Royals recorded the highest runchase in IPL history, beating Kings XI Punjab by four wickets in a high-scoring encounter here on Sunday. Chasing a stiff 224...

Tennis-Tough Gauff downs ninth seed Konta in Paris

American teenager Coco Gauff made an impressive return to the Grand Slam stage when she brushed aside last years semi-finalist Johanna Konta 6-3 6-3 to advance into the second round of the French Open on Sunday. Less than a month after a fi...

SCOREBOARD

Rajasthan Royals InningsJos Buttler c Sarfaraz Khan b Cottrell 4Steven Smith c Shami b Neesham 50Sanju Samson c Rahul b Shami 85Rahul Tewatia c Mayank Agarwal b Shami 53Robin Uthappa c Pooran b Shami 9Jofra Archer not out 13Riyan Parag b M ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020