Mumbai Municipal Commissioner I.S. Chahal honoured with Global 'Covid Crusader Award-2020'

Iqbal Singh Chahal, IAS, Municipal Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai, has become the first Indian bureaucrat to be recognised and receive global acknowledgment for his contribution in controlling the novel coronavirus infection in India's financial capital and for working to 'flatten the curve' in congested areas of the city, including Asia's biggest slum Dharavi.

ANI | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 28-09-2020 17:28 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 17:28 IST
Panchshil Foundation. Image Credit: ANI

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 28 (ANI/PRNewswire): Iqbal Singh Chahal, IAS, Municipal Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai, has become the first Indian bureaucrat to be recognised and receive global acknowledgment for his contribution in controlling the novel coronavirus infection in India's financial capital and for working to 'flatten the curve' in congested areas of the city, including Asia's biggest slum Dharavi. The 1989-batch Maharashtra cadre officer - with 3 decades of rich and diverse experience with the Government of India and the Government of Maharashtra - has been conferred the top 'Covid Crusader Award-2020' by the Indo American Chamber of Commerce(IACC) in the Indian Bureaucrats Category.

The IACC, established in 1968, is the apex bi-lateral Chamber synergizing India-US Economic Engagement. The award was instituted by the IACC and the US Consulate in Mumbai. The award was conferred by the Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at a virtual ceremony. "It is my honour and privilege to receive this award and I accept this recognition with a sense of great humility. I am grateful to the Indo American Chamber of Commerce. I am also thankful to the jury. The 4 pillars of our Covid-19 fight namely testing, ambulances, patient management, hospital management, have all been put on auto pilot. I am sure the other nominees are equally competent and deserving and they are winners in their own right," Chahal said in his acceptance address.

"It is a matter of great pride that a civic chief from Maharashtra has received global recognition and I congratulate Chahal for receiving this prestigious global award for his dedicated, focused and relentless crusade against the novel coronavirus which has disrupted normal life as we know it. I wish him the very best in his on-going efforts to tackle this pandemic," said Atul Chordia, Chairman, Panchshil Realty. The Panchshil Foundation undertakes initiatives in the areas of Covid-19 relief, education, health, art & culture, sports, infrastructure and social initiatives. Panchshil Realty's main business verticals are commercial office space, hospitality and residential real estate. A significant chunk of Panchshil Realty's office portfolio is anchored by Blackstone Real Estate Private Equity Fund, sponsored and managed by Blackstone Group LP. For more information about Panchshil, please visit www.panchshil.com.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

