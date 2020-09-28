Left Menu
Development News Edition

Illegal money flows from Africa near $90 billion, U.N. study says

Africa is losing nearly $89 billion a year in illicit financial flows such as tax evasion and theft, amounting to more than it receives in development aid, a U.N. study showed on Monday. The estimate, in the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development's (UNCTAD) 248-page report, is its most comprehensive to date for Africa.

Reuters | Updated: 28-09-2020 23:50 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 23:30 IST
Illegal money flows from Africa near $90 billion, U.N. study says
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Africa is losing nearly $89 billion a year in illicit financial flows such as tax evasion and theft, amounting to more than it receives in development aid, a U.N. study showed on Monday.

The estimate, in the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development's (UNCTAD) 248-page report, is its most comprehensive to date for Africa. It shows an increasing trend over time and is higher than most previous estimates. The report calls Africa a "net creditor to the world," echoing economists' observations that the aid-reliant continent is actually a net exporter of capital because of these trends.

"Illicit financial flows rob Africa and its people of their prospects, undermining transparency and accountability and eroding trust in African institutions," said UNCTAD Secretary-General Mukhisa Kituyi. Junior Davis, head of policy and research at UNCTAD's Africa division, told Reuters the figure was likely an underestimate, citing data limitations.

Nearly half of the total annual figure of $88.6 billion is accounted for by the export of commodities such as gold, diamonds and platinum, the report said. For example, gold accounted for 77 percent of total underinvoiced exports worth $40 billion in 2015, it showed. Understating a commodity's true value helps conceal trade profits abroad and deprives developing countries of foreign exchange and erodes their tax base, UNCTAD said.

Tackling illicit flows is a priority for the United Nations, whose General Assembly adopted a resolution on this in 2018, and the report urges African countries to draw on the report to present "renewed arguments" in international forums.

TRENDING

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Kenya: TCS to punish teachers who fail to report schools before September 28

Samsung raises over USD1 million in donations to UNDP

Xiaomi Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro detailed specifications, images leaked

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Former Assam CM Anwara Taimur dead

Assams only woman Chief Minister Syeda Anwara Taimur died on Monday due to a cardiac arrest in Australia, her family sources said. She was 83.Taimur was also the lone Muslim chief minister of the state. The former chief minister was staying...

U.S. judge urges Apple, Epic Games to put antitrust claims before jury

A federal judge in California on Monday urged Apple Inc and Fortnite creator Epic Games to take their antitrust dispute before a jury, saying the higher courts would be less likely to overturn the result.I know Im just a stepping stone for ...

In Baltics, Macron defends French dialogue with Russia

French President Emmanuel Macron insisted on Monday that Europe should cooperate with Russia to build peace in Europe, despite calls among European Union peers to review his stance towards Moscow after the poisoning of a Russian opposition ...

New York's positive coronavirus test rate hits 1.5% as cases climb in 27 other states

The percentage of COVID-19 tests taken in New York state that have come back positive has inched up to 1.5, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Monday, a worrisome trend for the former epicenter of the U.S. coronavirus epidemic.The rise in positi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020